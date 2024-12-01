President-elect Trump seeks to adopt Orban's view on Ukraine war, sources say

US President-elect Donald Trump has had several telephone conversations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban since his victory in the November 5 presidential election, according to sources interviewed by RFE/RL's Hungarian service.

Hungarian government sources said Trump sought Orbans' advice on ending the war in Ukraine, which continues to drag on since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

On the campaign trail, Trump criticized the billions of dollars the United States has pumped into Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

He also said he could end the war within 24 hours of taking over the White House, a statement some interpreted to mean Ukraine would have to cede territory Russia currently occupies.

Orban, who maintains friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has criticized EU aid to Ukraine and obstructed the bloc's sanctions regime against Moscow.

Preparations are reportedly underway for Orban to take part in a peace mission a second time in December to close Hungary's rotating EU presidency after his first attempt in July, at the start of Budapest's term.

In a move criticized by several European leaders, Orban traveled to Moscow to meet Putin in July after a trip to kyiv with a mysterious ceasefire proposal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He then went to China and then to the United States to meet Trump, then in the presidential campaign.

Details of a possible peace mission in December are unclear, but sources suggested to RFE/RL's Hungarian service that it could involve delivering messages from Trump to Zelensky, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.