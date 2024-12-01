Who is Kash Patel? Controversial Trump loyalist named FBI director





Top line

Donald Trump's choice to lead the FBI is Kash Patel, an ally who has long opposed the so-called deep state and vowed to punish Trump's enemies and has drawn widespread criticism, even from those at the top officials in Trump's first White House.

Kash Patel speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, in Oxon Hill, Maryland,… [+] on February 23.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key facts

A lawyer by training, Patel briefly worked at the Justice Department during the Obama administration before joining the House after Trump took office, spending two years as a senior adviser to former Rep. Devin Nunes, R- Calif., when he headed House intelligence. Committee in 2017 and 2018, assisting in the committee's widely criticized investigation into the FBI's Russia investigation and writing the widely criticized memo resulting from that investigation, which alleged missteps by the FBI in its investigation into ties to the Trump campaign with Russia.

Patel joined the Trump administration after Democrats took back the House in 2018, rising from Trump's senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council to senior advisor to Trump's directors of national intelligence, then eventually promoted to chief of Defense Staff on an interim basis. Secretary Christopher Miller during the final months of Trump's term.

The Washington Post reported that Patel was the de facto head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Pentagon while working at those agencies, although other people held the director title, gaining that power because Patel seemed singularly focused on pleasing Trump during his time in office. The Atlantic reports that the official echoes the president-elect's political goals and rhetoric in seeking revenge against a so-called deep state of political enemies.

The Post reports that Patel was working to get rid of intelligence agency officials and help implement the Trump teams' plan to curb the power of intelligence agencies, clashing with top officials in the first Trump administration who were not always willing to side with the presidents of the time. more extreme views and believed Patel did not have enough experience for his roles.

Trump attempted to appoint Patel as deputy director of the CIA or FBI during the final months of his presidency, according to multiple reports, but backed down after then-CIA Director Gina Haspel and the Then-Attorney General William Barr threatened to resign over the threat. The Times reports that Barr swore that Patel would help the FBI seize my body.

Crucial quote

A lot of people say he's crazy, Trump reportedly said of Patel, according to an anonymous adviser cited by The Atlantic. I think he's a little crazy. But sometimes you need a little crazy.

Chief Spokesperson

No part of the FBI's mission is safe with Kash Patel in a leadership position within the FBI, and certainly not in the deputy director position, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN on Thursday. stating that the scope of authority in this work is enormous. If you come into this position with nothing but a desire to disrupt and destroy the organization, someone like Kash Patel could do a lot of damage, McCabe added.

Why did Kash Patel cause controversy during Trump's first term?

Beyond his extreme loyalty to Trump and his desire to clean up the intelligence agencies, outlets like The Atlantic, Times and Post highlighted several particularly controversial moments during Trump's first term that illustrated why the officials had problems with Patel. Former NSC official Fiona Hill testified at Trump's first impeachment trial that a staffer told her that Patel, while at the NSC, privately provided information about Ukraine to Trump and that the president at the time had described him as the head of the council in Ukraine. Hill said this alarmed everyone because Ukraine was not part of Patel's mandate and he was not on the list to receive documents on it. Officials also raised issues with an instance in which Patel claimed that then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told him that the United States had received an airspace authorization from Nigeria while they were executing a rescue mission to retrieve an American hostage. This was actually not true, and the plane had to turn around as officials rushed to alert Nigerian authorities of their plan, with Pompeo claiming he never spoke with Patel. Patel denied both cases to The Atlantic. The Post also reports that Patel pushed officials to declassify information that could harm national security and the military, according to an anonymous senior defense official.

What has Kash Patel done since Trump left office?

Patel has remained a key Trump supporter since leaving the White House. He then launched an organization called The Kash Network that funds legal and educational efforts for people in line with Trump, including whistleblowers and defamed American citizens, and that educates the public in mainstream areas. the media refuses to cover it. The former adviser has also been a vocal supporter of Trump in the media, frequently appearing on right-wing podcasts and programs, and launched a line of merchandise highlighting Trump and the January 6 rioters. He also wrote a children's book called The Plot Against The King which depicted him as a wizard defending King Donald and helped produce the pro-Jan. 6 anthem of the rioters Justice for all. Patel testified before a grand jury in the investigation that led to Trump's indictment for allegedly withholding White House documents, with the Associated Press reporting that he was granted immunity for his testimony, after having told Breitbart News that Trump had extensively declassified documents while in office.

What would Kash Patel do during a second Trump term?

Patel has largely vowed to strike back against Trump's enemies during his second stint in the White House, telling Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast that he wants to go after perceived enemies not only in government but in the media. We are going to prosecute people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig the presidential election, Patel said, referring to the 2020 election. We are going to pursue you, whether criminally or civilly. … We warn you all. Patel's book, Government Gangsters, also calls for a complete cleanup of DOJ officials and the firing of the FBI's top brass, as cited by ABC News. He argues in his book that anyone at the FBI should be prosecuted who “in any way abused their authority for political purposes,” ABC reports, writing that “the FBI has become so compromised that it will remain a threat to the population unless drastic measures are taken.” are taken. Other measures Patel could seek to impose during a second Trump term include withdrawing security clearances from anyone involved in the FBI's Russia investigation, closing the FBI's main headquarters in Washington , DC and sending most of the officials to the field, as well as declassification and release. documents from the FBI's Russia investigation, according to ABC.

Key context

Trump is expected to fill his second term with loyalists who will implement his agenda and more extreme proposals, as the new president would like to avoid problems in his first term with figures like Haspel and Barr refusing to capitulate to his demands. Patel is one of several Trump allies proposed or already nominated to serve in the second Trump administration in the week since his election, with Trump making controversial personnel decisions, such as choosing the Fox News host , Pete Hegseth, to Secretary of Defense Robert F. Kennedy. Jr. will be health secretary and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will be director of national intelligence. With these choices generating widespread criticism, even from some Republican lawmakers, it remains to be seen whether Trump's choices will be confirmed by a majority of senators. Trump has also pushed the idea of ​​using recess appointments to confirm his nominees without Senate authorization, which would allow presidents to appoint officials themselves while the Senate is in recess.

Further reading

Trump Cabinet: Here are his picks for key rolesMatt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, Marco Rubio and more (Forbes)

How Fierce Trump Ally Kash Patel Could Help Reshape the FBI or Justice Department (ABC News)

The man who would do anything for Trump (The Atlantic)

Kash Patel: The Magical Rise of a Self-Professed Wizard in Trump World (New York Times)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/11/30/trump-picks-kash-patel-to-run–fbi-and-heres-why-critics-are-worried/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos