Economic potential erodes rapidly as PM Modi generates hype: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday attacked the government over India's slowing economic growth to its lowest level in almost two years, saying the country's medium- and long-term economic potential is “rapidly eroding” and s The question is how long the grim reality of stagnant wages for millions of workers will last. continue to be ignored.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the GDP growth figures released last night for July-September 2024 are much worse than expected, with India recording a meager growth of 5.4% and the consumption similarly increasing by a modest 6%.

“The non-biological Prime Minister and his cheerleaders are willfully ignoring the causes of this sharp slowdown, but a new report on “Labor Dynamics in Indian States” released by a leading financial information services company Mumbai-based India Ratings and Research on “November 26, 2024 reveals its real cause: wage stagnation,” Ramesh said in a statement.

The Congress leader pointed out that the report uses data from the Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS) to show that overall real wage growth at the national level has remained stable at 0.01 per cent over the past five years . In fact, workers in Haryana, Assam and Uttar Pradesh saw their real wages fall during the same period, he said.

This is hardly an exception, almost all the evidence points to this same overwhelming conclusion that the average Indian can buy less today than 10 years ago, Ramesh said. “This is the root cause of slowing growth in India, and multiple data sources now confirm this wage stagnation,” he said.

Citing the Labor Bureau's wage rate index, he said real wages of workers stagnated between 2014 and 2023 and actually declined between 2019 and 2024. Ramesh further cited agricultural statistics from the Ministry of Labor. 'Agriculture and said that under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, real wages of agricultural workers increased by 6.8% every year.

“Under Narendra Modi, real wages of agricultural workers have declined by minus 1.3% every year,” he said. Citing the series of periodic labor force surveys, Ramesh said average real earnings over time stagnated between 2017 and 2022 for all types of employment, whether wage workers, workers casual and self-employed workers.

Citing the Center for Labor Research and Action, Ramesh said real wages for brick kiln workers stagnated or declined between 2014 and 2022. Brick kilns are labor intensive and are a last-ditch job. poorly paid remedy for India's poorest, he said. When real wages stagnate or decline as has been the case in recent years, consumption will also stagnate, he stressed.

“The recent rush of statements by top executives of India Inc on the slowdown in consumption is only a symptom of this deeper malaise. This slowdown will have serious consequences for us: without adequate consumption growth to assure them a market for their products, private Indian companies The sector will not be willing to invest in new production,” argued Ramesh.

“It is no surprise that quarterly GDP growth figures reveal that private investment – which should fuel accelerated economic growth – continues to be extremely slow. Our medium to long term economic potential is rapidly eroding ” he said. The Congress leader pointed out that the root cause of this situation is the stagnation of wages of millions of workers.

How long will this dark reality continue to be ignored, Ramesh asked. “The people of India continue to live in hope while the Prime Minister generates hype,” he said. India's economic growth slowed to a two-year low of 5.4 percent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year due to poor performance in the manufacturing and mining sectors, but the country remains the fastest-growing major economy, according to data released Friday. .

The gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.1 per cent in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2023-24, it said. The previous low level of GDP growth, at 4.3 per cent, was recorded in the third quarter (October-December 2022) of the financial year 2022-23. However, India remains the fastest growing major economy, with China's GDP growth in the July-September quarter this year being 4.6 percent.