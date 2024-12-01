Old video of Trudeau mocking Trump as they meet amid tariff threat





A five-year-old video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mocking US President-elect Donald Trump in front of other world leaders is making the rounds on social media as the two leaders met and dined in Florida after the US tariff threat Trump against Canada on Saturday. . The video shows Trudeau standing in a group with former British President Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron at a reception at Buckingham Palace. The 30-second clip from 2019 shows Johnson asking Macron: “Is that why he was late?” To this, Trudeau responded mockingly: “He was late because he talked about a 40-minute press conference.” He added: “You just saw his team’s jaws drop to the floor.” I will never forget the time Justin Trudeau made fun of Trump behind his back. I hope President Trump doesn't concede anything to this fraud during their meeting. pic.twitter.com/LmsZx8SUlp George (@BehizyTweets) November 29, 2024 Although no name was mentioned, it was assumed to be Trump, known for his lengthy press conferences. However, a few days later, when the incident became widely publicized, Trudeau admitted that they were in fact talking about Trump. Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada and Mexico Earlier this week, the 78-year-old US president-elect, who takes office on January 10, said he would impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico , accusing them of allowing an “invasion” of the United States with illicit drugs and undocumented migrants. He also said a 10 percent tariff on imports would be imposed on China. For Canada, the stakes for any new tariff are high since more than three-quarters of Canadian exports went to the United States last year and nearly two million Canadian jobs depend on trade, the AFP news agency. A day after the announcement, Trudeau rushed to the United States to meet Trump during a dinner together at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. On Saturday morning, Trudeau said he had a “great conversation” with Trump as he left to catch a flight back to Canada.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/old-video-of-justin-trudeau-mocking-donald-trump-viral-as-they-meet-amid-tariff-threat-7145418 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos