Trump chooses Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, as ambassador to France





CNN-

Donald Trump has chosen his son-in-law, Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, to become the next United States ambassador to France, the president-elect announced Saturday.

I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner of New Jersey as United States Ambassador to France. He is a formidable business leader, philanthropist and dealmaker who will be a strong advocate for our country and its interests, Trump wrote in an article for Truth Social.

The president-elect also highlighted the connection to Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka. His son, Jared, worked closely with me at the White House, particularly on Operation Warp Speed, criminal justice reform and the Abraham Accords, Trump wrote in his message.

Charles Kushner, a real estate developer, was pardoned by Trump in 2020 following a 2005 conviction on federal charges. Chris Christie, who led the case as U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said in 2019 that Kushner committed one of the most repugnant and disgusting crimes he has ever prosecuted.

Kushner, who was then under investigation for illegal campaign contributions, targeted his brother-in-law, William Schulder, a former employee who became a witness for federal prosecutors in their case against the Democratic donor. As part of the plot, Kushner hired a prostitute to trick Schulder into having sex in a motel while a hidden camera was filming. A tape of the encounter was later sent to Kushner's sister and Schulder's wife. Ultimately, the intimidation stunt failed and the woman turned on Kushner.

Kushner pleaded guilty in 2005 to 16 counts of tax evasion, one count of retaliating against a federal witness and another count of lying to the Federal Election Commission. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Trump's announcement comes as Jared Kushner has said he has no plans to be part of the president-elect's second administration. Kushner said at an event in Miami in February that he had been very clear about his desire to focus on his private equity firm at this phase of his life.

Kushner, however, is seen as central to the new administration's efforts in the Middle East, even though he is not likely to hold an official position there, regional diplomats and Trump allies told CNN at the beginning of the month.

Since Trump left office in 2021, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have moved to Miami and largely left politics. Kushner founded an investment fund, Affinity Partners, shortly after leaving Washington with significant support from Gulf sovereign wealth funds.

During Trump's first term, Kushner's fingerprints were on many, if not all, items on the administration's agenda, including immigration, relations with China, the Middle East and White House response to coronavirus.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Gregory Krieg, Kevin Liptak, Kylie Atwood and Ali Main contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/30/politics/charles-kushner-france-ambassador-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos