18 Papua Football Academy players selected for Gothia Cup 2025

Jakarta (ANTARA) – After conducting a series of player selections during the Meet The World with SKF at the Mimika Sports Complex, Mimika, Central Papua, Friday (29/11), 18 players from the Papuan Football Academy were selected to represent the PFA in Gothia. 2025 Sweden Cup.

“We believe that through the Meet The World program with SKF, we will not only create competitive opportunities for young players, but also build friendships and collaboration between teams from various regions in Indonesia,” said Satheswaran Mayachandran , president and director of SKF, in an official press release. received by journalists on Saturday.

PFA is a football academy founded by PT Freeport Indonesia in 2021 based on the initiative of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to revive sports in Papua.

The PFA now has three classes that can accommodate 30 players, namely players born in 2009, 2010 and 2011 who are trained to become quality players.

The participants in the selection for the Meet The World with the SKF Road to Gothia Cup are this time all PFA players born in 2011 and several players born in 2010.

The selection begins with physical, technical and psychological tests. Then, the players were divided into three teams of 15 players each, made up of 2 goalkeepers, 12 players born in 2011 and 2 jokers born in 2010.

They must demonstrate their abilities as individuals and team players and be coached by a PFA team.

In this selection camp, players will also compete in an 11v11 match in trophy format, lasting 30 minutes per match, on November 29, 2024.

The players' actions were evaluated by a guest coach, namely former Indonesian national team player and former Indonesian women's national team coach, Rully Nere.

After the selection of 18 participants, Satheswaran also advised the PFA students who were not selected to stay enthusiastic as their journey to become good footballers in the future is still long.

Meanwhile, Claus Wamafma, Director and Executive Vice President of Sustainability of PT Freeport Indonesia, enjoyed the Meet The World with SKF.

“This is a good first step to develop youth football in Indonesia, especially Papua. The eighteen selected players will gain competitive experience at the international level which will broaden their knowledge of the game, and we hope that some of them will be able to join the national team in the next 4 to 7 years.

As is known, apart from the PFA team, Persib Cimahi Academy was also confirmed to represent Indonesia at the Gothia Cup 2025 after winning the Meet The World grand final with SKF held in Jakarta, November 23 and 24.

Apart from this, the top eight players monitored by the talent search team, namely Isman Jasulmei and Nuralim, have also qualified for the 2025 Gothia Cup.

Another team will be sent by SKF to the Gothia Cup 2025, namely the women's football team from the Meet The World With SKF Girls School Challenge which will take place early next year.

List of PFA players who successfully completed the Papua Meet The World with the SKF selection

1. Pilipus Bormau Beagaimu

2. Rafael Tombi Sampebua

3.Jasshen Janneiro Sokoy

4. Yohan Chrisvan Waidama

5. Daniel Febrianto

6. Yansen Terianus Awi

7.Dicky Carthensz Marani

8. Celsius Edison Jalfons Ronsumbre

9. Mochammad Syailan Syaiful

10. Brian Holtinus Loho

11. Lionel Messi Yunus Taime

12. Alfa Christiano Sawaki

13. Chicarito C. Tevez Tao

14. Yesyurun Roki Welas Wonda

15. Daniel Kehek

16. Tadius Tsugumol

17. Another secret

18. Another secret

