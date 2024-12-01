Trump chooses Kash Patel as FBI director, an ally who would help him in his efforts to overthrow law enforcement





WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to topple America's premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of conspirators perceived. It's the latest bombshell dropped by Trump on the Washington establishment and a test of how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees.

The choice is consistent with Trump's view that government law enforcement and intelligence agencies require radical transformation and his stated desire for retaliation against his perceived adversaries. It shows how Trump, still furious over years of federal investigations that clouded his first administration and later led to his indictment, is placing close allies at the top of the FBI and Justice Department who he says will protect it rather than scrutinize it.

Patel played a central role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, presenting himself as a defender of truth, accountability and the Constitution, Trump wrote Saturday night in an article about the social networks.

The announcement means current FBI Director Christopher Wray will either have to resign or be fired after Trump takes office on January 20. Wray had already been appointed by Trump and began a 10-year term intended to protect the agency from the political influence of change. administrations in 2017, after Trump fired his predecessor, James Comey.

The decision sets up what could be an explosive Senate confirmation battle shortly after Trump's first choice to lead the Justice Department, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his nomination amid scrutiny of allegations of sex trafficking. Patel is a lesser-known figure, but his appointment was still expected to cause shockwaves. He has adopted Trump's rhetoric about a deep state, called for a complete cleansing of officials who are disloyal to Trump and called journalists traitors, promising to try to prosecute some journalists.

Trump's nominees will have allies in what will be a Republican-controlled Senate next year, but his picks are not certain to be confirmed. With a slim majority, Republicans may only lose a few defectors to an expected unified Democratic opposition, but as vice president, JD Vance would be able to break any tie.

But the president-elect also raised the possibility of imposing his selections without Senate approval, using a congressional loophole that allows him to make appointments when the Senate is not in session.

Wray fell out of favor with the president and his allies. His impeachment is not unexpected given Trump's long-standing public criticism of him and the FBI, particularly following federal investigations and an FBI search of his Mar- a-Lago search for classified documents two years ago, which resulted in indictments that evaporated.

In his final months in office, Trump unsuccessfully pushed the idea of ​​appointing Patel as deputy director of the FBI or CIA in an effort to strengthen the president's control over the intelligence community. William Barr, Trump's attorney general, wrote in his memoir that he told then-chief of staff Mark Meadows that Patel's nomination to be deputy director of the FBI would happen because of my dead body.

Patel had virtually no experience that would allow him to serve at the highest level of the world's largest law enforcement agency, Barr wrote.

Patel's past proposals, if implemented, would result in abrupt changes for an agency charged not only with investigating violations of federal law but also with protecting the country from terrorist attacks, foreign espionage and other threats.

He called for significantly reducing the agency's footprint, a prospect that sets him apart from previous directors who sought additional resources for the bureau, and suggested closing the bureau's headquarters in Washington and reopening it the next day as as the Deep State Museum. Trump's derogatory catch-all for the federal bureaucracy.

And although the Justice Department in 2021 ended the practice of secretly seizing journalists' phone records during leak investigations, Patel said it intends to aggressively pursue government officials who disclose information to journalists and amend the law to make it easier to prosecute journalists.

In an interview with Steve Bannon last December, Patel said he and others will go after the conspirators not only in government but also in the media.

“We are going to go after people in the media who lied about American citizens helping Joe Biden rig the presidential election,” Patel said, referring to the 2020 presidential election in which Biden, the Democratic challenger, defeated Trump. , whether criminal or civil. Well, understand that, but yes, we are all warning you.

Trump also announced Saturday that he would nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister, the top law enforcement official in Hillsborough County, Florida, to serve as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency. He worked closely with Trump's chosen attorney general, Pam Bondi.

Patel, a child of Indian immigrants and a former public defender, spent several years as a Justice Department prosecutor before coming to the attention of the Trump administration as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on information.

The committee's chairman at the time, Rep. Devin Nunes, Republican of California, was a strong Trump ally who assigned Patel to lead the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. Patel ultimately helped to write what became known as the Nunes Memo, a four-page report that detailed how the Justice Department erred in obtaining a warrant to surveil a former Trump campaign volunteer. The release of the memos was met with vehement opposition from Wray and the Justice Department, who warned that it would be unwise to release sensitive information.

A subsequent inspector general report identified significant problems in FBI surveillance during the Russia investigation, but also found no evidence that the FBI acted for partisan reasons in the conduct of the investigation. is investigating and said there was a legitimate basis to open the investigation.

The Russia investigation fueled Patel's suspicions of the FBI, the intelligence community and the media, which he called the most powerful enemies the United States has ever seen. Drawing on compliance lapses in the FBI's use of a spying program that officials consider vital to national security, Patel accused the FBI of using its surveillance powers as a weapon against innocent Americans.

Patel parlayed that work into influential administrative roles at the National Security Council and later as acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller's chief of staff.

He remained a loyal Trump lieutenant even after leaving office, accompanying the president-elect to court during his criminal trial in New York and telling reporters that Trump was the victim of a constitutional circus.

And he found himself entangled in Trump's legal woes, appearing two years ago before a federal grand jury investigating Trump's hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Typically, but not always, presidents keep the director they inherited: Biden, for example, kept Wray in place even though the director was appointed by Trump, and former President Barack Obama asked Robert Mueller to stay on two more years even if Mueller was hired. by Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush.

Trump had openly flirted with firing Wray during his first term, taking issue with Wray's focus on the threat of Russian election interference at a time when Trump was focused on China. Wray also described Antifa, an umbrella term for left-wing activists, as an ideology rather than an organization, contradicting Trump, who wants to designate it as a terrorist group.

The low-key FBI director was determined to bring stability to an institution torn by the turmoil that followed Trump's May 2017 firing of Comey amid an FBI investigation into potential ties between Russia and the campaign Trump of 2016.

Wray sought to turn the page on some of the controversies of Comey's tenure. The FBI, for example, fired a lead agent in the Russia investigation who sent derogatory text messages about Trump during the investigation and sidelined a Comey deputy director who was a key figure in the investigation. Wray also announced dozens of corrective measures intended to prevent some of the surveillance abuses that have marred the Russia investigation.

The FBI has aggressively investigated several assassination attempts against Trump this year and foiled an Iranian murder-for-hire plot targeting the president-elect that resulted in recently revealed criminal charges.

But none of that was enough to spare Wray from Trump's wrath.

Associated Press Writer Jill Colvin in New York and Fatima Hussein in West Palm Beach, Fla., contributed to this report.

