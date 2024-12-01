Politics
Why I believe in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Some of my earliest childhood memories revolve around the name Kennedy. I was born in the Dorchester neighborhood in the heart of Boston, which has long ties to Kennedy.
Due to the many problems caused by my alcoholic and highly dysfunctional parents, my entire childhood was spent in abject poverty and frequent homelessness. Because of this, my older brother Jay, my younger sister Janice and I were regularly left on my grandparents' doorstep in Dorchester while our parents disappeared in action.
Rather than being a negative, these midnight drops have become one of the biggest positives in my life. People in the neighborhood often described my grandparents as the Ozzie and Harriet of Dorchester (Google it, kids). It was not only a warm, loving and protective environment, but for me, the epicenter of Boston politics.
My grandfather deeply admired John F. Kennedy and formed a friendship with him when Kennedy was in the House of Representatives. Shortly afterward, after emigrating from Nova Scotia to Boston, my grandfather started an unofficial group called Canadians for Kennedy. The highlight for me was Sunday dinners when my grandparents, six other adult children and their spouses, arrived. Not only did I get to sit at the adult table, but I also listened and learned about the exploits of JFK and his new administration as they came and went around the table.
As an adult, I would hear the sometimes negative attacks on one or another member of the Kennedy family and instantly think back to what my grandfather had said to me after the tragic assassinations of President Kennedy and his brother, Robert F. Kennedy: No. The family has never given more or sacrificed more in service to our nation than the Kennedys.
We are all flawed and flawed human beings. Too many of us live in glass houses while continuing to throw stones. I chose to focus on sacrifice and service.
In the late 1990s, while working as communications director for former Senator Bob Dole, I had the honor of meeting and interacting with John F. Kennedy Jr. on several occasions. He was one of the kindest, most generous and caring human beings I have ever met.
Years later, I was encouraged to write a memoir about my childhood. I did it and the book was called Rolling Pennies in the Dark.
While writing it, I felt it was important to include a chapter on JFK Jr. It was a way for me to honor the young Kennedy by highlighting his kindness and humor while paying tribute to a great -father who surely saved my life and my sanity decades ago.
All of this is to say that because of that childhood and connection to the Kennedy family, I have long paid attention to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And when I started paying attention to his life and career, what I saw deeply impressed me. After making some admitted mistakes, he chose to devote the rest of his life to the environment and improving the health of his fellow citizens, particularly children.
In April 2023, in my hometown of Boston, RFK Jr. announced that he was running for the Democratic nomination for president. Soon after, the Biden-Harris White House, working with the Democratic machine, did everything in its power to crush his campaign. But it was already too late.
For what? Because, like President-elect Donald Trump, Kennedy has an IT factor that no amount of money can buy. It was a voice that millions of Americans desperately wanted to hear. If you want to know what Kennedy means to these millions of Americans, just listen to the lyrics of the song. The impossible dream from The Man of La Mancha. They believed and believe that Kennedy is seeking their long-forgotten rights.
More than listening to this song, when I speak with people across the political spectrum who either have a negative impression of Kennedy or no impression at all, I usually ask them to read his posts on. And when they do, they invariably come back to me to report that not only do they agree with over 90% of his posts, but many of them spoke to them in depth or addressed issues that had been on their minds for a long time.
There are truly many reasons to be optimistic and hopeful as the Trump administration prepares to spring into action just after noon on January 20. Much of this hope and optimism focuses on the Trump and Kennedy IT factors.
Two men who single-handedly created movements capable of changing history for the better. Maybe there are no more impossible dreams.
Douglas MacKinnon is a former White House and Pentagon official.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, visit The Hill.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/opinion-why-believe-robert-f-170000047.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mahayuti government swearing-in ceremony on December 5, PM Modi will be present
- This is a political masterstroke by President Zelensky
- David Jiricek offers the Wild more than pure talent – Minnesota Wild
- Trump threatens to tax BRIC countries 100% if they act to weaken the US dollar
- Jordan Benjamin, Ashley Campbell, Zack Cline, Scoochie Smith and Nicole Waters will join the UD Hall Of Fame
- Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel to become FBI director
- Administer malaria vaccine after mosquito bite
- Agus Andrianto The Burden of Prison | tempo.co
- Football: The championship field is in 3A, 4A, 5A
- China Home Sales Fall Again as Sustained Stimulus Misses BNN Bloomberg
- Syrian residents tear down Assad family statue and bust
- Amish voters did not win Pennsylvania for Donald Trump