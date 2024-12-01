Why I believe in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Some of my earliest childhood memories revolve around the name Kennedy. I was born in the Dorchester neighborhood in the heart of Boston, which has long ties to Kennedy.

Due to the many problems caused by my alcoholic and highly dysfunctional parents, my entire childhood was spent in abject poverty and frequent homelessness. Because of this, my older brother Jay, my younger sister Janice and I were regularly left on my grandparents' doorstep in Dorchester while our parents disappeared in action.

Rather than being a negative, these midnight drops have become one of the biggest positives in my life. People in the neighborhood often described my grandparents as the Ozzie and Harriet of Dorchester (Google it, kids). It was not only a warm, loving and protective environment, but for me, the epicenter of Boston politics.

My grandfather deeply admired John F. Kennedy and formed a friendship with him when Kennedy was in the House of Representatives. Shortly afterward, after emigrating from Nova Scotia to Boston, my grandfather started an unofficial group called Canadians for Kennedy. The highlight for me was Sunday dinners when my grandparents, six other adult children and their spouses, arrived. Not only did I get to sit at the adult table, but I also listened and learned about the exploits of JFK and his new administration as they came and went around the table.

As an adult, I would hear the sometimes negative attacks on one or another member of the Kennedy family and instantly think back to what my grandfather had said to me after the tragic assassinations of President Kennedy and his brother, Robert F. Kennedy: No. The family has never given more or sacrificed more in service to our nation than the Kennedys.

We are all flawed and flawed human beings. Too many of us live in glass houses while continuing to throw stones. I chose to focus on sacrifice and service.

In the late 1990s, while working as communications director for former Senator Bob Dole, I had the honor of meeting and interacting with John F. Kennedy Jr. on several occasions. He was one of the kindest, most generous and caring human beings I have ever met.

Years later, I was encouraged to write a memoir about my childhood. I did it and the book was called Rolling Pennies in the Dark.

While writing it, I felt it was important to include a chapter on JFK Jr. It was a way for me to honor the young Kennedy by highlighting his kindness and humor while paying tribute to a great -father who surely saved my life and my sanity decades ago.

All of this is to say that because of that childhood and connection to the Kennedy family, I have long paid attention to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And when I started paying attention to his life and career, what I saw deeply impressed me. After making some admitted mistakes, he chose to devote the rest of his life to the environment and improving the health of his fellow citizens, particularly children.

In April 2023, in my hometown of Boston, RFK Jr. announced that he was running for the Democratic nomination for president. Soon after, the Biden-Harris White House, working with the Democratic machine, did everything in its power to crush his campaign. But it was already too late.

For what? Because, like President-elect Donald Trump, Kennedy has an IT factor that no amount of money can buy. It was a voice that millions of Americans desperately wanted to hear. If you want to know what Kennedy means to these millions of Americans, just listen to the lyrics of the song. The impossible dream from The Man of La Mancha. They believed and believe that Kennedy is seeking their long-forgotten rights.

More than listening to this song, when I speak with people across the political spectrum who either have a negative impression of Kennedy or no impression at all, I usually ask them to read his posts on. And when they do, they invariably come back to me to report that not only do they agree with over 90% of his posts, but many of them spoke to them in depth or addressed issues that had been on their minds for a long time.

There are truly many reasons to be optimistic and hopeful as the Trump administration prepares to spring into action just after noon on January 20. Much of this hope and optimism focuses on the Trump and Kennedy IT factors.

Two men who single-handedly created movements capable of changing history for the better. Maybe there are no more impossible dreams.

Douglas MacKinnon is a former White House and Pentagon official.

