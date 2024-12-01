Trump names Kash Patel as FBI director, as Kushner dads get key diplomatic post: Live





Donald Trump announced that MAGA loyalist Kash Patel would be his new FBI director.

I am proud to announce that Kashyap Kash Patel will be the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and fighter for America First who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, Trump said Charles Kusher, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, would be the new US ambassador to France.

He described Kushner, a former convicted felon, as a formidable business leader, philanthropist and dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate for our country and its interests…. Congratulations to Charlie, his wonderful wife Seryl, their 4 children and 14 grandchildren.

In 2005, attorney Kushner was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering. He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment. As a convicted felon, he was also disbarred in three states.

He was pardoned by Trump in December 2020.

Jared Kushner, married to Ivanka Trump, worked as a senior advisor to the president-elect during his first term.

Watch: Justin Trudeau flies to Florida to meet Trump Justin Trudeau flies to Florida to meet Trump

Graeme MassieDecember 1, 2024 05:05

ICYMI: Experts Rip Pete Hegseth After His Own Mother Called Him an Abuser of Women and Then Tried to Take Him Back

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's pick to become defense secretary, has come under fire from Democrats and other liberal pundits after being called an abuser of women by his own mother.

A New York Times report featured a 2018 email to former Fox News anchor Penelope Hegseth, in which she said she had no respect for her son and that he needed to take an honest look on himself.

Graeme MassieDecember 1, 2024 04:15

Trudeau all smiles as he dines with Trump and other top Republicans

Justin Trudeau was all smiles as he dined with Donald Trump and a number of other top Republicans at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The Canadian prime minister was photographed in the dining room, sitting next to Trump, seated at the table with Senator-elect Dave McCormick and Doug Bergum, Trump's pick to lead the US Interior Department.

Mike BediganDecember 1, 2024 03:00

Michael Moore says continued US support for Israel will cost Democrats more elections

Filmmaker Michael Moore has discussed continued US support for Israel in the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, suggesting that if Democrats continue to support the Jewish state, more elections will be lost.

Democratic senators should be better informed. And their behavior in supporting this aggression will only cost them more elections, Moore wrote Saturday in his Substack article.

Voters under 45 and people of color combined (who make up nearly half the electorate) have no interest in the war and would rather our government spend our money on our schools, our seniors, and our failing health system.

It's time to interrupt Bibi, he said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nickname.

Photo: (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Graeme MassieDecember 1, 2024 02:01

Trump picks Florida sheriff to lead DEA

Donald Trump has chosen Florida Sheriff Chad Chronicer to lead the Drug Enforcement Agency. Chronicer is the sheriff of Hillsborough County, which covers the Tampa Bay area.

I am pleased to nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday evening.

For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and received countless accolades and awards for keeping his community SAFE. A proud graduate of the 260th Session of the FBI National Academy, Chad is Co-Chair of the Regional Homeland Security Task Force for Tampa Bay Region IV, Board Member of the Florida Attorneys General Council on Human Trafficking , chairman of the criminal justice subcommittee. , vice chair of the Hillsborough County Public Safety Coordinating Council and vice chair of the Hillsborough County Public Schools Citizen Oversight Committee.

As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs across the southern border, and SAVE LIVES. Congratulations to Chad, his wife Nikki and his two wonderful sons!

Graeme MassieDecember 1, 2024 01:01

Trump picks MAGA loyalist Kash Patel as new FBI director

Patel previously served during Trump's first term as chief of staff at the Department of Defense.

Graeme MassieDecember 1, 2024 00:23

MAGA loyalist Kash Patel chosen as FBI director by Trump

I am proud to announce that Kashyap Kash Patel will be the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and fighter for America First who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He played a central role in uncovering the Russia-Russia hoax, presenting himself as a defender of truth, accountability and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my first term, where he served as chief of staff at the Department of Defense, deputy director of national intelligence, and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried more than 60 jury trials.

This FBI will end America's growing crime epidemic, dismantle migrant criminal gangs, and end the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the border. Kash will work under the leadership of our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring loyalty, bravery and integrity back to the FBI.

Graeme MassieDecember 1, 2024 00:09

Trump official says don't underestimate AOC as some insiders push for her to lead Democrats

A former member of Donald Trump's administration has warned fellow Republicans not to underestimate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the liberal congresswoman is touted as a possible candidate to lead the Democratic Party.

Speaking on Fox News on Friday, Monica Crowley, a former public affairs official at the Treasury Department during the first Trump administration, said AOC had real popular support thanks to her early adoption of social media.

Mike BediganDecember 1, 2024 00:00

Trump welcomes his very productive meeting with Justin Trudeau (@realDonaldTrump)

Mike BediganNovember 30, 2024 10:40 p.m.

Watch: Fox News host gets 'realistic' about impact of Trump tariffs Fox News host gets 'realistic' about impact of Trump tariffs

Mike BediganNovember 30, 2024 9:40 p.m.

