Governor Jokowi officially shares KJP with history schoolchildren today, December 1, 2012

JAKARTA – Today, 12 years ago, December 1, 2012, DKI Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially distributed the first phase of the Jakarta Smart Card (KJP) to two schools in Jakarta. The total number of KJPs distributed by the DKI Jakarta Government reached 3,008 students from 111 schools (12 countries and 99 private sectors) for the first phase.

Previously, the Governor and Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, Jokowi and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) promised to present the KJP for schoolchildren in their campaign. KJP is an alternative aid for school children's running costs.

Education plays an important role in creating the next generation of intelligent and useful nations. Educational studies can later enable them to achieve the ideals they desire. However, continuing education is not easy.

Anyone wishing to pursue further education will definitely need additional funds. Sometimes this matter of funds becomes a tedious task for underprivileged students. This condition exposes them to the threat of dropping out of school.

Jokowi-Ahok attempted to record this phenomenon when he presented as cagub and cawagub caddat during the Pilgub DKI Jakarta 2012. Both worked with the winning team to try to design a program appropriately. Later the program was known as KJP.

KJP itself is a convenience provided by Jokowi-Ahok to schoolchildren in the teaching and learning process. Students can use KJP money for their school's operational needs, not to pay for college.

The face value of each schoolchild is different. SMA or SMK will receive IDR 240,000 per month, college IDR 210,000 per month, and SD IDR 180,000 per gram. The money can then be withdrawn on each date, which is not the case at the beginning of the month.

Jokowi-Ahok's idea also managed to win the hearts of the people. Many people think that the KJP idea is very realistic compared to the promises of other candidates. The beloved Ulam Summit is coming. Jokowi-Ahok finally officially became the new governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta on October 15, 2012.

“I see this in the villages. There is no need to go far to Jakarta, there are still many primary and secondary school graduates who do not complete their studies. Therefore, the KJP will help the children” , said Jokowi. Michael Frankwin Umbas in the book Solus1 Jokow1 (2014).

Jokowi has not forgotten his campaign promise. He immediately stopped the plan to give KJP to schoolchildren. As a result, Jokowi then inaugurated the launch of the first KJP in two direct locations in Jakarta on December 1, 2012.

First, Jokowi distributed KJP to 1,657 students at Yappenda High School, Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. Second, Jokowi will distribute 1,066 KJP to Paskalis High School, Kamayoran, Central Jakarta. In total, the Jokowi government will distribute the KJP to 3,008 students for the first phase of 111 schools (12 countries and 99 in the private sector).

The distribution was immediately greeted with enthusiasm by the students of SMA Paskalis. Students flocked to DKI Bank ATMs to check KJP balances. The first stage is immediately filled with money by the government for three months straight. Later, every first 1 of the month will be filled regularly by the government.

“Yes, it's true that there is money. My balance is IDR 710,000 for 3 months. Earlier I tried to take IDR 100,000. Later I want to return it to my mother It turns out that this money has run out,” said SMA Paskalis IPS major student Chrisopran Orizand as quoted on the detik.com page on December 1. 2012.

