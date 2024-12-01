Stands Where It Falls – Finborough Theater





Boris Johnson's Northern Ireland Legacy Act 2024 was intended to prevent further prosecution for crimes committed during the Troubles but, as Ruairi Conaghan says in a program note “you can't just forget trauma… There is a generation of people… silently burning with anger and pain“. Fifty years ago, Conaghan's uncle, a member of the Northern Ireland judiciary and a Roman Catholic, was shot dead on his doorstep by the IRA while holding the hand of his nine-year-old daughter. Ruairi was eight years old at the time. Forty years ago the IRA bombed the Grand Hotel in Brighton during the Conservative Party conference. Conaghan's solo play, first seen in Belfast in 2022, is fiercely autobiographical. He looks back on the last fifty years, on his “escape” to the British continent where he trained as an actor, on the various prestigious roles that have been offered to him over the years, such as Downton Abbey and the Player King in “Hamlet” by Cumberbatch. » and especially how the murder of his uncle affected his mental health during this period. However, unlike many pieces about mental health, this is by no means run-of-the-mill writing. It attempts to return to the causes of his trauma, often with great humour, and is a very uplifting rather than depressing piece of theater which really works: it quickly becomes engaging, thanks to Conaghan's very charismatic character, and moves forward quickly. with a real sense of theater. Although performed solely by the playwright, he plays many roles with great success, so the writing exhibits great variety and subtlety. His scenes with IRA leader and Brighton Bomber Pat Magee are particularly impressive. Later in his acting career, Conaghan was invited to play Magee in a play written for the Brighton Festival. The piece is greatly facilitated by Chris Corner's subtle and ever-changing lighting design, Niall Doran's sparsely used music, video and sound and Juliette Demoulin's simple but evocative set with pages from Irish newspapers affixed to the wall and a superbly painted wooden floor. , with a bloodstain that we only notice once the play begins… Written from a Catholic perspective, it is a fascinating and moving work, performed imaginatively and poignantly. Another success for the Finborough Theatre. Highly recommended – the kind of game you think about and discuss within days of experiencing it. Commentary by John Groves Written and performed by Ruairi Conaghan

Directed by Patrick OKane

Designed by Juliette Demoulin

Lighting design by Christopher Corner

Sound design by Niall Doran

Direction of movement by Dylan Quinn At a time when shocking and divisive conflicts unfold before us daily and truth and reconciliation have never been more necessary, Lies where it falls explores the legacy of Northern Ireland's Troubles and celebrates the healing powers of theatre, using song, poetry, humour, film and Shakespeare to tell a courageous story of recovery with invigorating and life-affirming honesty soul. FITS WHERE IT FALLS

Finborough Theater118 Finborough Road, London SW10 6ED

November 26 to December 21, 2024 John Groves studied singing with Robert Easton and conducting with Clive Timms. He was lucky enough to perform in the UK premiere of a Strindberg play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe more years ago than he can remember, and to sing at the Royal Opera House – once! He has taught drama and music in several schools and looked at the practical aspects of GCSE and drama for many years. For twenty-five years he has led a brass band and lived on one of the highest points in East Sussex, surrounded by forests, deer, foxes and badgers, with kites and buzzards flying overhead . View all posts



