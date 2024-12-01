This is a political masterstroke by President Zelensky

For some time now, the situation has been changing in Kyiv as Ukraine prepares for a potential Trump presidency and his much-vaunted promise of a ceasefire within 24 hours of taking office on January 20, 2025. .

Senior officials, including the former commander of the Ukrainian armed forces and ambassador to Britain, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, have openly suggested that reconquest of all Ukrainian territory may no longer be feasible in the short term given the current level of Western support. They foresee a future in which part of the battle will be fought more diplomatically than militarily, with land returned in later political negotiations when Ukraine is more secure.

Maybe that's true. In any case, for the first time, President Zelensky indicated in an interview with News from the sky that it might be willing to cede land to Russia in exchange for a NATO umbrella of protection. This echoes ideas put forward by his friend and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. in a recent interview on Telegraphs Ukraine: the latest podcast. Johnson proposed that the UK should lead NATO forces to ensure peace with troops on the ground, thereby deterring further Russian aggression. In this scenario, Ukraine would not yet be part of NATO but would benefit from its protection.

This would open the door to full NATO membership in, say, 20 years, an idea also suggested by Trump, and give Zelensky, as well as future Ukrainian governments, the opportunity to diplomatically pursue the return of the territory occupied by Russia from a position of relative strength. Even Putin might find this acceptable, as it would ensure that Ukraine remains outside NATO during his lifetime, thus protecting his ego.

Clearly, Kyiv is preparing to make some concessions ahead of Trump's potential ascendancy. Trump's special envoy, General Kellogg, spoke of negotiations that freeze the current front lines, with kyiv needing to be open to dialogue in order to maintain continued military support from the United States and NATO. They are preparing for the worst.

But, and this is an important problem, everything rests on one major assumption: that Moscow is willing to talk. Russia has not abandoned its maximalist goals, and it is conceivable that Putin will choose to continue fighting while kyiv demonstrates a willingness to negotiate. This would make all this talk of territorial concessions meaningless in the long term, because it would show that it is the Kremlin that seeks to continue fighting whatever the cost, and not the Ukrainian government. Ultimately, the West may realize that it must fully support Zelensky: something that should have been obvious years ago. This could change everything, rendering all this talk of concessions and negotiations completely meaningless.

It should also be borne in mind that Ukraine still has a foot on Russian territory in Kursk. Perhaps Zelensky simply means that he would be willing to give it up to find a path to peace? Not all of these eastern regions of the country where Putin's forces are sowing misery and destruction.

Another positive point for Ukrainians is that Putin is no longer only concerned about Ukraine. Syrian rebels are moving closer to Aleppo, something they have failed to achieve in more than a decade of conflict. I spent a lot of time in Syria during this period, witnessing horrors, including chemical weapons attacks that killed more than 300,000 civilians. This week, Russian forces in northwest Syria were routed and Putin may be forced to reinforce his troops there to protect its Mediterranean port of Tartus, which may now be under threat. Meanwhile, Iran, another key Russia ally, was humiliated by a ceasefire through its proxy Hezbollah after the conflict with Israel escalated.

With Putin losing 2,000 troops a day in Kursk, losing control of northwest Syria and facing a humiliated Iran, conditions could be ripe for a ceasefire. The specter of Russian nuclear threats appears increasingly hollow without China's support for any escalation. There is now a realistic chance of peace, and potentially an unexpected Ukrainian victory, if the United States and NATO fully commit to military support once they see that Putin has no interest in the negotiations.

So watch this space. Russia cannot sustain this war indefinitely. The big question now is: who will become the master strategist to end this illegal war? Trump, Putin or Zelensky? The balance of power is delicate, but with NATO behind Trump, they could hold the winning hand. Hopefully they will have common sense and be determined to play it at the right time.