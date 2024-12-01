Mahayuti government swearing-in ceremony on December 5, PM Modi will be present





As suspense over the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister persists, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawakule announced on Saturday (November 30) that the new Mahayuti government would be formed on December 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government. The swearing-in ceremony is program at 5 p.m. on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The announcement coincides with Eknath Shinde's visit to his native village in Satara district, which reportedly led to the postponement of a crucial Mahayuti meeting. The meeting is now expected to take place on Sunday. Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had earlier said that this would not be a hurdle in forming the government in Maharashtra and told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his decision on the CM's post would be accepted. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has expressed support for Devendra Fadnavis for the post of chief minister. Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time chief minister and former deputy chief minister, is said to be the main contender for the top post. The BJP is expected to hold a meeting on Monday (December 2) to choose its party leader in Parliament. On Thursday evening, Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar met BJP president JP Nadda and Union minister Amit Shah to discuss a power-sharing pact for the next government. In the Maharashtra assembly elections held on November 20, the Mahayuti coalition comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP won a landslide victory, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 seats and the NCP with 41. Meanwhile, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Party suffered a major setback in the assembly elections with the Congress securing only 16 seats, one of its worst performances. Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) won only 10 seats, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats. Also read: Find another idiot: Trump warns BRICS countries of 100% tariffs in case of attempts to weaken the US dollar

