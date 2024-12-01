Trump appoints loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director to aid efforts to overthrow law enforcement





WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump has named Kash Patel as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to topple America's premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of suspected conspirators. It's the latest bombshell dropped by Trump on the Washington establishment and a test of how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees.

READ MORE: Trump suggests using military against enemy from US if re-elected

I am proud to announce that Kashyap Kash Patel will be the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Trump posted Saturday evening on Truth Social. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and fighter for America First who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people.

The choice is consistent with Trump's view that government law enforcement and intelligence agencies require radical transformation and his stated desire for retaliation against his perceived adversaries. It shows how Trump, still furious over years of federal investigations that clouded his first administration and later led to his indictment, is placing close allies at the helm of the FBI and Justice Department who he says , will protect it rather than scrutinize it.

Patel played a central role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, presenting himself as a defender of truth, accountability and the Constitution, Trump wrote Saturday evening.

It remains unclear whether Patel could be confirmed, even by a Republican-led Senate, although Trump has also raised the possibility of using recess appointments to advance his selections.

Patel would replace Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump in 2017 but quickly fell out of favor with the president and his allies. Although the position came with a 10-year term, Wray's removal was not unexpected given Trump's long-standing public criticism of him and the FBI, including after a search of his property in Florida in search of classified documents and two investigations that resulted in his indictment.

Patel's past proposals, if implemented, would result in abrupt changes for an agency charged not only with investigating violations of federal law but also with protecting the country from terrorist attacks, foreign espionage and other threats.

He called for significantly reducing the FBI's footprint, a prospect that markedly sets him apart from previous directors who have sought additional resources for the bureau, and suggested closing the bureau's headquarters in Washington and reopening it the next day as as a museum of the depths. state Trump's pejorative catch-all for the federal bureaucracy.

And although the Justice Department in 2021 ended the practice of secretly seizing journalists' phone records during a leak investigation, Patel has said it intends to aggressively pursue government officials who disclose information to journalists and to amend the law to make it easier to prosecute journalists.

In an interview with Steve Bannon last December, Patel said he and others will go after the conspirators not only in government but also in the media.

“We were going to come after people in the media who lied about American citizens helping Joe Biden rig the presidential election,” Patel said, referring to the 2020 presidential election in which Biden, the challenger Democrat, defeated Trump. We will pursue you, whether criminally or civilly. Well, understand this. But yes, I'm warning you all.

Trump also announced Saturday that he would nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister, the top law enforcement official in Hillsborough County, Florida, to serve as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronicer is another Florida Republican appointee in the Trump administration. He has worked for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office since 1992 and became Hillsborough County's top law enforcement officer in 2017. He also worked closely with Trump's chosen attorney general, Pam Bondi.

READ MORE: Who are Trump's Cabinet picks? Here are all the names so far

Patel, a child of Indian immigrants and a former public defender, spent several years as a Justice Department prosecutor before coming to the attention of the Trump administration as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on information.

The committee's chairman at the time, Rep. Devin Nunes, Republican of California, was a strong Trump ally who assigned Patel to lead the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. Patel ultimately helped to write what became known as the Nunes Memo, a four-page report that detailed how the Justice Department erred in obtaining a warrant to surveil a former Trump campaign volunteer. The release of the memos was met with vehement opposition from Wray and the Justice Department, who warned that it would be unwise to release sensitive information.

A subsequent inspector general report identified significant problems with FBI surveillance during the Russia investigation, but also found no evidence that the FBI had acted with partisan motivations in the conduct of the investigation. is investigating and said there was a legitimate basis to open the investigation.

The Russia investigation fueled Patel's suspicions of the FBI, the intelligence community and the media, which he called the most powerful enemy the United States has ever known. national security, Patel accused the FBI of using its surveillance powers as a weapon against innocent Americans.

Patel parlayed that work into influential administrative roles at the National Security Council and later as acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller's chief of staff.

He remained a loyal Trump lieutenant even after leaving office, accompanying the president-elect to court during his criminal trial in New York and telling reporters that Trump was the victim of a constitutional circus.

In addition to his 2023 memoir, Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy, Patel has published two children's books that praise Trump. The Plot Against the King features a thinly veiled Hillary Clinton as the villain taking on King Donald, while Kash, a wizard called the Distinguished Discoverer, exposes a nefarious plot.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-names-loyalist-kash-patel-as-fbi-director-to-help-with-effort-to-upend-law-enforcement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos