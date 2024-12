Trump threatens to tax BRICS countries 100% if they continue creating new currency

CNN-

President-elect Donald Trump said he would require countries that are part of BRICS, a group of emerging economies backed by China and Russia, to commit not to create a new currency or be facing 100% tariffs during his term.

Gone is the idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we sit idly by. We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor support another currency to replace the powerful US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to tell the review for sale in the wonderful American economy. , Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday afternoon.

BRICS had consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa since 2011. Earlier this year, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt have officially joined the first expansion in over a decade. Thirty-four countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc of major emerging economies, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in February.

The leader of a member country, Brazilian Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, proposed in 2023 to create a common currency in South America to reduce dependence on the US dollar.

Using BRICS currencies and banking networks outside of the U.S. dollar-denominated system could allow member countries such as Russia, China and Iran to circumvent Western sanctions. But the chances of a new currency are likely slim due to the alliances' economic and geopolitical differences.

This expanding group is valuable to China as it seeks to forge closer partnerships with key players to challenge U.S. global leadership. And it is also a boon for Russia, which was shunned economically and diplomatically by the West after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This year, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the group.

At the BRICS summit in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sought to project the message that the West is isolated around the world, while a global majority of countries support their bid to challenge the American global leadership.

Trump's latest economic threat comes days after he pledged to massively raise tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China on his first day in office. The move, Trump said, will be retaliation for illegal immigration, crime and drugs crossing the border.

Since that announcement, Trump spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for the first time after the tariffs were announced, but they made conflicting statements on that call. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, traveled to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to meet the president. Trudeau said Friday's dinner with Trump was a great conversation, and the president-elect called it a very productive meeting.

CNN's Simone McCarthy, Robert Ilich and Kit Maher contributed to this report.

