Narrative to declare Imran Khan crazy under construction, says Senator Faisal Vawda





Former federal minister Faisal Vawda. APP/FileA former PTI leader accuses Bushra Bibi of politicizing corpses. Vawda expresses concerns over security of PT founder Imran Khan. “Khan's safety depends on Bushra's removal Bibi: politician

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and senator Faisal Vawda has expressed concerns over the safety and “mental state” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder-president Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated in Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, claiming that a narrative is being constructed to declare the former Prime Minister insane.

The remark came in response to Imran Khan loyalist Qasim Khan Suri's recent post on

“Imran Khan has received something that threatens to disrupt his mental balance. The small room where [Khan] has been locked up and is sprayed with a toxic substance whose smell affects his mind. Imran Khan's health is poor and his life is under serious threat, the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly said citing close sources.

Responding to the statement, Vawda, who is a former PTI leader, said the remarks on Imran Khan's mental state mark the beginning of a narrative to declare the former prime minister “mentally unstable”.

He also sharply criticized Bushra Bibi's role in recent events, questioning her actions during the chaotic PTI protest in Islamabad last week and accusing her of trying to “politicize” the deaths of party members to advance its agenda.

If Bushra Bibi called for a rally at D-Chowk, why did she flee afterwards? » he remarked in reference to the former first lady's withdrawal from the protest rally before going to the said venue.

They were denounced before the nation; It’s just a tragedy now,” he added.

Expressing concern for Khan's safety, Vawda warned that his life was in danger because of Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and their supporters.

He said he stood firm in that assertion.

If the PTI founder's life is to be saved, he must be kept away from Bushra Bibi, Vawda asserted.

The former minister rejected the statements made by the former AN vice president, saying Suri was a fugitive and “his statements had no meaning.”

He reiterated that Suri's remarks that Khan's mental state was deliberately compromised were part of a calculated narrative to declare the PTI founder insane.

Vawda then lamented that the struggles Khan endured throughout the party's turbulent period were due to “all this struggle”.

He criticized internal conflicts within the party and claimed that the PTI founder was trapped in committed and uncommitted sins.

He also accused Gandapur of issuing threatening statements, alleging that PTI workers had stopped the KP CM from leaving during a recent protest.

We value Khan's life and we must protect him from them. Aleema Khan also denied this vile tweet of Qasim Suri. I will protect the PTI founder till my last breath, he vowed.

Moreover, the senator rejected attempts to impose the governor's rule in KP.

“They want to impose the governor’s rule one way or another, but that’s not happening.

It is worth noting that the PTI issued a statement on its official Instagram account, in reaction to Suri's tweet, claiming that the politician had shared alarming reports about Imran Khan from his sources.

We urgently demand a transparent update on Imran Khan's health condition, followed by a thorough medical examination led by Dr. Aasim Yousif.

The party said Imran Khan is currently cut off from his family, deprived of essential medical care, deprived of basic facilities and without any reliable proof of his well-being.

His isolation raises serious human rights concerns and calls into question the intentions behind such treatment, as it amounts to putting his life in danger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/577216-narrative-to-declare-imran-khan-insane-being-built-claims-senator-faisal-vawda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos