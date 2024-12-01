Trump names loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director





WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Kash Patel as FBI director, turning to a fierce loyalist to overthrow America's premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of “conspirators.” It's the latest bombshell Trump has launched against the Washington establishment and a test of how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees.

“I am proud to announce that Kashyap “Kash” Patel will be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Trump said Saturday night on Truth Social. “Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and America First fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people.”

The choice is consistent with Trump's view that government law enforcement and intelligence agencies require radical transformation and his stated desire for retaliation against his perceived adversaries. It shows how Trump, still furious over years of federal investigations that clouded his first administration and later led to his indictment, is placing close allies at the top of the FBI and Justice Department who he says will protect it rather than scrutinize it.

Patel “played a central role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, portraying himself as a defender of truth, accountability and the Constitution,” Trump wrote Saturday evening.

It remains unclear whether Patel could be confirmed, even by a Republican-led Senate, although Trump has also raised the possibility of using recess appointments to advance his selections.

Patel would replace Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump in 2017 but quickly fell out of favor with the president and his allies. Although the position came with a 10-year term, Wray's removal was not unexpected given Trump's long-standing public criticism of him and the FBI, including after a search of his property in Florida in search of classified documents and two investigations that resulted in his indictment.

Patel's past proposals, if implemented, would result in abrupt changes for an agency charged not only with investigating violations of federal law but also with protecting the country from terrorist attacks, foreign espionage and other threats.

He called for significantly reducing the FBI's footprint, a prospect that markedly sets him apart from previous directors who have sought additional resources for the bureau, and suggested closing the bureau's headquarters in Washington and “reopening it the next day in as an FBI museum. Deep State” – Trump’s pejorative catch-all for the federal bureaucracy.

And although the Justice Department in 2021 ended the practice of secretly seizing journalists' phone records during a leak investigation, Patel said he intends to aggressively pursue those responsible for the government who disclose information to journalists and to change the law to make it easier to prosecute journalists.

In an interview with Steve Bannon last December, Patel said he and others would “go after the conspirators not only in the government but also in the media.”

“We're going to go after people in the media who lied about American citizens helping Joe Biden rig the presidential election,” Patel said, referring to the 2020 presidential election in which challenger Biden Democrat, defeated Trump. “We're going to prosecute you, whether it's criminal or civil. We're going to find out. But yes, we're warning you all.”

The child of Indian immigrants and a former public defender, Patel spent several years as a Justice Department prosecutor before coming to the attention of the Trump administration as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence .

Trump also announced Saturday that he would nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister, the top law enforcement official in Hillsborough County, Florida, to serve as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

“As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs across the southern border, and SAVE LIVES,” he said. Trump wrote in an article on Truth. Social announcing the choice.

