Bushra Bibi: Veiled face of the PTI





Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

This is Pakistan's fight for freedom, Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, said in a rare video message on November 22, ahead of the planned sit-in for Pakistan supporters Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). in Islamabad. The 49-year-old called on PTI supporters to gather in large numbers in the capital to join the protest demanding Mr Khan's release from jail.

Life in Islamabad came to a standstill on November 25 and 26 when thousands of PTI supporters led by Bushra marched through the city, defying a ban order. Making an unexpected appearance atop a truck with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad, Bushra told protesters: “You will have to promise that until the time Imran Khan comes here, you will not leave not. However, as clashes between protesters and security forces turned violent, Bushra and Mr. Gandapur withdrew from the capital's red zone, an area housing Pakistan's government buildings.

Hailing from a landowning family in Punjab, little was known about Bushra Riaz Wattoo before her marriage to Mr Khan in 2018. A disciple of Sufi saint Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar (Baba Farid), Bushra was introduced to Mr Khan by his sister Maryam. Riaz Wattoo in 2014 during a PTI sit-in protest in Islamabad. Married at the time to Khawar Maneka, a customs official, Bushra and Mr Khan bonded over their shared interest in Sufism. Soon, Mr. Khan began visiting her frequently, seeking spiritual guidance at her husband's house in Pakpattan, Baba Farid's birthplace. On November 14, 2017, Mr. Maneka and Bushra divorced and in February 2018, the cricketer-turned-politician married her in a secret ceremony.

The contrast between Mr Khan's two ex-wives and his current wife is stark. British journalist Jemima Goldsmith and Pakistani journalist Reham Khan are both public figures who have made several statements about their ex-husbands, whether complimentary or not. In comparison, Bushra has remained literally hidden from the public eye, as she is usually seen wearing a black or white abaya covering her face. She has five children (three daughters and two sons) from her previous marriage and her eldest, Mehru Maneka, is a member of the PTI.

Growing influence

Bushra's influence over Mr Khan grew as he won the general election and became prime minister in 2018, six months after their marriage. While many Sufi devotees call her a spiritual leader, Mr. Khan's political rivals accuse him of practicing witchcraft.

Bushra was also accused of misleading Mr. Khan, according to Tribune, by presenting information previously passed to him by former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed as divine intervention, thereby reinforcing the belief of Mr. Khan in his powers. Her ex-husband, Mr. Maneka, approached the Islamabad court in November 2023, alleging that Bushra and Mr. Khan's marriage was unIslamic because they had not completed the period of iddah (time limit). required for a woman to remarry after divorce, according to Muslim family law). Although the court annulled their marriage and convicted both men, they were later acquitted in July this year.

Bushra has consistently stood by Mr Khan, including earlier this year when she was arrested in connection with the Toshakhana case. The PTI founder, imprisoned since August 2023, and his wife were accused of failing to disclose state gifts received from foreign guests. After nine months of incarceration, Bushra was granted bail and released from Rawalpindis Adiala Prison in October.

Since her release, Bushra and Aleema Khan, the former prime minister's sister, have become the PTI's rallying point, with most of the party's senior leaders in jail. From attacking Saudi Arabia to demanding the immediate release of Mr Khan and other PTI leaders, Bushra's presence, despite his lack of experience, filled a leadership vacuum within the party. The November rally put Bushra in the political spotlight, even though protests were called off in the face of state repression.

Published – 01 Dec 2024 01:47 IST

