Their vigilance and courage contribute to safety and security.





New Delhi, December 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his greetings on the occasion of BSF Raising Day, saying their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of the country. The Border Security Force is celebrating its 60th fundraising day after its creation in 1965. The Prime Minister praised their dedication and service. In his message, he highlighted the role of the BSF as a vital line of defense, commending their exceptional service. PM Modi wrote on X: “My best wishes to the Border Security Forces on their lifting day! The BSF stands as a vital line of defense, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation. “. The BSF, while celebrating its day, said the force remained committed to its motto. “As #BSF celebrates its 60th anniversary today, we, Seema Prahari, proudly rededicate ourselves to the service of our nation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold our motto.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on the occasion that soldiers never hesitate to lay down their lives for the nation. SM Shah wrote on Their valor and sacrifices are the eternal source of inspiration that has raised generations of patriots to ensure that our nation continues to prosper forever. My solemn tribute to the brave hearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Labor and Employment, also extended warm greetings to the brave staff of BSF. She wrote on The BSF is the world's largest border guarding force protecting the 6,386.36 km long international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. On the occasion of its Raising Day, the Border Security Force reiterated its commitment to the nation and its motto “lifelong duty”.

