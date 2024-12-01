Boosting People's Business, Thousands of Salted Tilapia Seeds Are Ready for Storage in Karawang





Modeling of salted tilapia culture (BINS), Karawang, West Java/Antara

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries will distribute saltwater tilapia seeds at the Saltwater Tilapia Culture Modeling Site (BINS), Karawang, West Java. The seed distribution is scheduled for Monday, December 2, 2024. Monday morning we will distribute the seeds, said the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, in an official broadcast, Sunday December 1, 2024. This seed distribution is the second cycle carried out since last September in stages to fill all existing basins. The results of the first repopulation cycle were collected last May, also in the presence of the 7th president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Trenggono said BINS modeling is driving the program to revitalize less productive ponds in the Pantura region so that productivity increases. Apart from that, this blue economy modeling program aims to support the free nutritious food program through high-quality fish products. “What is certain is that we will continue to increase the production and quality of fishing products, particularly those resulting from agricultural activities,” concluded Minister Trenggono. For information, BINS Karawang modeling was inaugurated by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo on May 8, 2024. Construction began in 2023 on an area of ​​84 hectares. BINS is Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono's breakthrough in building the Salin tilapia cultivation model as a pilot model to increase land productivity in the Pantura region. This land is a KKP which was originally intended to be a shrimp pond. The pond was built by President Soeharto in 1984 as the Pandu Pond Inti Rakyat Project and shut down in 1998.

In addition to the production pond, there are other facilities including a wastewater management facility (IPAL), an inlet and outlet, a reservoir and a laboratory. The production process also gives priority to the latest technologies, among which the use of automatic feeding machines.

