Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prepares to ban Imran Khans PTI





Islamabad, Nov 30 (UNI) Accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) of indulging in anti-national activities, disrupting law and order and spreading misinformation, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set the stage to ban the ex-Prime Minister. Imran Khan's party over the storming of the federal capital on November 25 by thousands of PTI workers.

Sharif lambasted the opposition party, calling it a group of dissidents. “PTI is not a political party but a group of accomplices, saboteurs and miscreants who must be held accountable under the law,” he said. “It is our national duty to denounce them; failure to do so will invite harsh judgment from history, and posterity will not forgive us. »

Chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the rule of law and order, Sharif urged military and civilian leaders to devise a strategy to prevent the PTI's “invasion” of Islamabad to maintain peace in the country.

The meeting was attended by members of the federal cabinet, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, senior government officials and law enforcement officials, the Express Tribune reported.

“The image of Pakistan has been tarnished everywhere. This is the third or fourth invasion on the federal capital in the last eight months by the PTI. There was no inkling of such ungodly acts and designs before 2014. It started in 2014 with the 126 – a day-long sit-in that damaged the economy and the image of the country,” Sharif said.

Sharif's comments come a day after the Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution calling for the party to be banned for its “anti-Pakistan” actions. Similarly, a similar resolution was passed in the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Calling the party “Tehreek-e-Takhreeb” (Insurgent Movement), Sharif berated its leaders for repeatedly visiting Islamabad, accusing them of sabotaging hard-won peace, macroeconomic stability and resumption of major investments of foreign capital in the country.

“The country's economy has once again suffered a major blow as, according to a conservative estimate, such protests result in a loss of Rs 190 billion per day to the national economy. The impact on exports, imports, production, services and private businesses is huge,” Sharif said.

Reiterating that a PTI mob from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa invaded the capital with all public resources of the KP provincial government, he said, “If the enemies of the country are determined to sabotage our peace and prosperity, should we just lie down like lame ducks and let them destroy everything. ?”

“This is the last thing we should even remotely imagine. We must make every effort to crush such hostile designs, because opportunities to safeguard the nation do not come twice,” he said. added.

Echoing the Prime Minister's sentiment, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said no one will be allowed to disturb the peace of the country. He accused the PTI of spreading disinformation, using old photos and AI-generated images to show dead bodies to create a “false narrative” of shots fired at party members.

On Friday, the PTI confirmed that at least 12 party members died during the Islamabad protest.

PTI central spokesperson Waqas Akram Sheikh called the government's actions unprecedented in the history of protests in Pakistan. He said journalists who reported on deaths during the Islamabad protests have been jailed and many others remain missing with no information on their whereabouts.

Sheikh said the bodies of the deceased were held for three days before being returned to their families.

UNI RN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.uniindia.com/news/world/pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-laying-ground-for-banning-imran-khan-s-pti/3336064.html

