Merkel told Modi that 'increasing numbers of Muslims and Christians were being attacked by Hindu nationalists' after he became prime minister





New Delhi: In his recently published book, Liberty: Memoirs 1951-2021Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted that during her meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she raised the fact that increasing numbers of members of other religions, predominantly Muslims and Christians, were being attacked by Hindu nationalists in India since taking office. .> According to Merkel, when she raised the subject with Modi, he vehemently denied it and stressed that India was and would remain a country of religious tolerance. > The former German leader then strongly contests his denial: Unfortunately, the facts say the opposite.> She further adds that her concerns remain: religious freedom is, after all, a key element of any democracy.> Modi loved visual effects> Recounting her first meeting with Modi in April 2015 in Germany, Merkel notes that Modi loved visual effects. > Modi then told him about his election campaigns during which he spoke in a studio and projected his image as a hologram in more than 50 different locations, where thousands of people listened to him in each one. Modi had used the hologram during his election campaign for the 2014 general elections.> > I could understand his point of view: about Manmohan Singh Advertisement > The former German Chancellor also recounts her meeting with former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Noting that the trained economist with extensive global experience was the country's first non-Hindu prime minister, she writes that Singh's main goal was to improve the living standards of two-thirds of the country's 1.2 billion people. of India who lived in rural areas. This represented 800 million people, ten times the total population of Germany.> During my conversations with him, I better understood the reluctance of emerging countries towards us, the rich countries. From her point of view, we expected them to be very interested in our problems, but we were not prepared to extend the same courtesy, she notes. I understood his point of view and began to study more closely the challenges facing emerging countries. Advertisement > Singh also spoke to Merkel about the cultural diversity of his country, a subcontinent with more than five thousand years of history. The Indian constitution alone recognizes twenty-two official languages. The unity of the country is born from its diversity. In this respect, India is more comparable to the European Union as a whole than to any of its member states. She first met Singh in 2006.> Advertisement

