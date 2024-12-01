Jokowi comes down from the mountains in 2024 regional elections: what will the effect be? – Harianbatakpos.com





Medan, Harianbatakpos.com – The majority of candidates supported by Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections, including in Central Java, West Java, North Sumatra and Banten, achieved significant victories. However, in Jakarta, Jokowi's support did not allow Ridwan Kamil-Suswono to take the lead, losing to Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. Dominance of candidate Jokowi in the 2024 regional elections In various regions, the effect of Jokowi's support is clearly visible. In Central Java, the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin couple is in the lead with 57.95 percent of the votes according to Charta Politika. In West Java, Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan dominates with 61.14 percent of the vote according to the Indonesian Political Indicator. In fact, Bobby Nasution-Surya in North Sumatra won with 63.01 percent of the vote, as reported by tempo.co. However, different results were observed in Jakarta. Ridwan Kamil-Suswono received only 39 percent of the votes, far behind Pramono Anung-Rano Karno who received more than 50 percent of the votes. Jokowi's controversy at the bottom of the mountain Jokowi's direct involvement in supporting candidates in regional elections has drawn criticism. Under the pretext of supporting leaders with a vision similar to that of the central government, this move is considered to violate political ethics as a former president. Furthermore, Jokowi's moves are seen as aimed at perpetuating his political dynasty. These criticisms were reinforced when Ridwan Kamil was promoted to Jakarta, which was seen as strategic for the political future of his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Victories and lessons from the 2024 regional elections Even though many of Jokowi's candidates won, the defeat in Jakarta serves as an important reminder. This shows that the people can reject political manipulation, even from a powerful figure like Jokowi. The 2024 regional elections show that the involvement of former presidents in concrete politics can be a double-edged sword.

