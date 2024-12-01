Jokowi calls for evidence over accusations that 'Chocolate Party' was involved in Central Java regional elections





Journalist:

Vidi Aulia Wine*)| Editor:

Mohamad Nur Khotib| The arrival of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, together with Deputy Governor Ahmad Luthfi and Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen, was warmly welcomed by the people of Banyumas.-Luthfi-Yasin Media Team- DAILY TRAVEL – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), also responded to accusations linking him to the involvement of the “chocolate party” in the 2024 regional elections, particularly in the gubernatorial elections of Central Java. The term “maroon party” refers to the alleged involvement of police officers in influencing voting results in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. In the Central Java regional elections, Jokowi is known to support the KIM Plus-promoted pair of governor and vice-governor candidates, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Luthfi-Yasin managed to win thanks to quick account conducted by several investigative institutes, defeated the couple Andika Perkasa and Hendrar Prihadi who were promoted by the PDIP. READ ALSO: Accusing the involvement of the “Chocolate Party” in the regional elections, the PDIP demands that the police be returned to the supervision of the TNI or the Ministry of the Interior Accusations of fraud and brown party involvement emerged from the PDIP. Jokowi also responded by asking the party that made the accusation to prove it. “Just prove it, don't just make accusations,” Jokowi said at the Medan Grand Mosque, quoted Saturday, November 30, 2024. Jokowi requested that allegations regarding police involvement in the Central Java gubernatorial election be proven and reported to Bawaslu or the Constitutional Court (MK). Because, according to Jokowi, all regional election processes, especially in Central Java, have mechanisms. ALSO READ: With his Chocolate Party, Ahmad Lutfi is convinced he can win the Central Java gubernatorial elections Previously, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto called Jokowi, the acting regional leader, and the “chocolate party” part of the negative side of democracy in the simultaneous regional elections, including the Central Java regional elections . “The dark side of democracy is driven by an ambition for power that never stops,” said Hasto Kristiyanto in a press conference at the DPP PDI Perjuangan Office, Thursday, November 28, 2024. On the same occasion, PDIP DPP Chairman Deddy Sitorus said that the violations committed during the 2024 legislative elections, or even the 2024 presidential election, were a manifestation of the political culture that his party called jokowism. Check out other news and articles at Google News Source:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://harian.disway.id/read/839700/jokowi-minta-bukti-terkait-tudingan-partai-coklat-yang-terlibat-di-pilkada-jateng The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos