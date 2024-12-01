Economic potential eroding rapidly as PM Modi generates hype: Congress





NEW DELHI, NOVEMBER 30: The Congress on Saturday attacked the government over India's economic growth slowing to a two-year low, saying the country's medium- and long-term economic potential is “eroding quickly” and asked how long the grim reality of stagnation will last. the wages of millions of workers continue to be ignored.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the GDP growth figures released last night for July-September 2024 are much worse than expected, with India recording a meager growth of 5.4% and the consumption similarly increasing by a modest 6%.

“The non-biological Prime Minister and his cheerleaders are willfully ignoring the causes of this sharp slowdown, but a new report on “Labor Dynamics in Indian States” released in November by India Ratings and Research, a leading services company of financial information based in Mumbai, December 26, 2024 reveals its real cause: wage stagnation,” Ramesh said in a statement.

The Congress leader pointed out that the report uses data from the Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS) to show that overall real wage growth at the national level has remained stable at 0.01 per cent over the past five years .

In fact, workers in Haryana, Assam and Uttar Pradesh saw their real wages fall during the same period, he said.

This is hardly an exception, almost all the evidence points to this same overwhelming conclusion that the average Indian can buy less today than 10 years ago, Ramesh said.

“This is the root cause of slowing growth in India and multiple data sources now confirm this wage stagnation,” he said.

Citing the Labor Bureau's wage rate index, he said workers' real wages stagnated between 2014 and 2023 and actually declined between 2019 and 2024.

Ramesh further cited agricultural statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and said that under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, real wages of agricultural laborers increased by 6.8% every year.

“Under Narendra Modi, real wages of agricultural workers have declined by minus 1.3% every year,” he said.

Citing the series of periodic labor force surveys, Ramesh said average real earnings over time have stagnated between 2017 and 2022 for all types of employment, be it salaried workers, workers casual and self-employed workers.

Citing the Center for Labor Research and Action, Ramesh said real wages of brick kiln workers stagnated or declined between 2014 and 2022.

Brick kilns are labor intensive and a low-paid job of last resort for India's poorest, he said.

When real wages stagnate or decline as has been the case in recent years, consumption will also stagnate, he stressed.

“Recent hasty statements from India Inc's top executives on slowing consumption are only a symptom of this deeper malaise. This slowdown will have serious consequences for us: without adequate consumption growth to provide them with a market for their products, India's private sector will not be willing to invest in new production,” Ramesh argued.

“Unsurprisingly, quarterly GDP growth figures reveal that private investment – ​​which should fuel accelerated economic growth – continues to be extremely slow. Our medium- and long-term economic potential is rapidly eroding,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the root cause of this situation is the stagnation of wages of millions of workers.

How much longer will this dark reality continue to be ignored? » asked Ramesh.

“The people of India continue to live in hope while the Prime Minister hypes things up,” he said.

India's economic growth slowed to a two-year low of 5.4% in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year due to poor performance in the manufacturing and mining sectors, but the country remains the fastest-growing major economy, according to data released Friday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.1 per cent in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2023-24, it said.

The previous low level of GDP growth at 4.3% was recorded in the third quarter (October-December 2022) of the financial year 2022-23.

However, India remains the fastest growing major economy, with China's GDP growth in the July-September quarter this year at 4.6%.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday also slammed the Foreign Office's statement that the Indian government is no part of the US investigation into the Adani group, asking how can this government participate in a probe into it- even.

In the first official reaction after the industrialist was charged with alleged fraud by US prosecutors, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has not yet received any communication to cooperate in this matter.

The Indian government is not involved in the matter in any way at this stage, he said.

Marking a media report on the remarks, Congress Chief Communications Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “MEA spokesperson says Indian government is not part of US probe into Adani group. He simply stated the obvious. How can this government participate in an investigation into itself? The MEA said the indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani by US prosecutors is a “legal matter” involving private companies, individuals and the US Department of Justice and that New Delhi has not been informed of the deal in advance.

“We view this as a legal matter involving private companies, individuals and the U.S. Department of Justice. Obviously, there are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe will be followed,” Jaiswal said.

“The Indian government was not informed in advance about the issue. We have not had any conversations with the US government about this,” he added.

Ports-Energy conglomerate founding chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar and another key executive have been charged by the U.S. Justice Department with participating in an alleged scheme to pay $265 million in bribes. wine to Indian officials to win contracts. for the provision of solar electricity which would bring in $2 billion in benefits over a 20-year period.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations as baseless.

(PTI)

