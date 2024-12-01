Cawe-cawe Prabowo Jakarta Pilkada | tempo.co





KTHE WINNING of Pramono Anung-Rano Karno in the Jakarta regional elections shows the fact that the public is not easily manipulated by authorities who want to destroy democracy. Polling voters after they leave the voting booth (leaving the polls) on November 27, 2024 and the actual count of the Regional General Election Commission shows that the gubernatorial candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle received 50.07 percent of the vote.

If there is no engineering and no changes until the end of the Jakarta Regional KPU count on December 15, 2024, Pramono's vote acquisition will be enough to make him the 18th Jakarta Governor for the period 2024-2029. Law Number 2 of 2024 concerning the Special Province of Jakarta stipulates that the governor and deputy governor are elected if they obtain more than 50 percent of the votes.

However, there is another side to Pramono's victory: Jakarta residents' turnout in this year's regional elections was only 58 percent, the lowest in all Jakarta gubernatorial elections. This turnout is still lower than in the 2024 presidential election, which was 70 percent.

There is no good data yet on the causes of low voter turnout, but political analysts say the public is fed up with the dirty methods used by the ruling alliance to win over the candidates it creates. After former President Joko Widodo imposed the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono duo and then campaigned for it, President Prabowo Subianto also promoted it. As a result, instead of fighting against this abuse of power, voters are becoming apathetic toward the political process.

Prabowo is responsible for the high number of abstentions. He humiliated himself by equalizing his position with Jokowi. Prabowo's predecessor turned a blind eye to ethics and laws that prohibited state officials from taking sides in elections. At the end of his rule, Jokowi manipulated the law to undermine democracy in order to perpetuate power through political dynasties. Prabowo continues this bad habit.

This blatant violation of ethics and law was also approved by the Election Supervisory Body. According to them, Prabowo's campaign did not violate the rules because it was carried out on Sunday and carried out in his capacity as general chairman of the Gerindra Party. Prabowo forgot that the public could not differentiate between him as president, as Bojong Koneng and as party chairman.

The mental health of part of the Jakarta public should be appreciated. Those who came to the polling stations were not fooled by the perverse logic of Bawaslu, Jokowi, Prabowo and his acolytes. From data leaving the polls It was seen that voters from member parties of the Forward Indonesia Coalition, who supported Ridwan-Suswono, distributed their votes to Pramono-Rano and independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana.

The Jakarta regional election results also confirm researchers' findings regarding widespread abuse of power, monetary policy, and favoritism and cronyism. One of them concerns the relationship between income, education and voters' rationality. People with higher education and being economically independent are more rational in their political choices. They do not give in to the authorities, nor to the politics of money, nor to the outpouring of social assistance.

According to the Central Statistics Agency, the average education of Jakartans in 2023 is equivalent to high school and the per capita income in 2022 is IDR 299.7 million. Meanwhile, the education of residents of North Sumatra, Central Java and East Java is equivalent to high school with an income of less than IDR 60 million. In these three provinces, the gubernatorial candidates championed by Jokowi and Prabowo won a landslide victory.

Democracy does indeed require political freedom and economic independence, Mohammad Hatta said in “Our Democracy”. But failure to meet the prerequisites for economic independence does not constitute justification for authorities to “knock down” democracy.

In the magazine Panji Masjarakat published in 1960, Hatta criticized the parliamentary democracy undermined by President Sukarno. The clashes in Parliament led Sukarno to dissolve the representative institution and replace parliamentary democracy with guided democracy.

In Jakarta, the healthy democracy envisioned by Hatta 64 years ago may have come true. However, on a national level, we still have a long way to go.

