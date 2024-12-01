Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Barbados' highest honor on Independence Day





Barbados: Barbados awarded its highest award, Honorary Freedom of Barbados on indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday with an official ceremony at Kensington Oval at 8 a.m. The ceremony took place as part of events celebrating the 58th anniversary of Barbados' independence. India's special representative visited the country to accept the honor on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This recognition aims to express gratitude to India and its government for their crucial support during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the Independence Day speech, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley highlighted the crucial role played by Prime Minister Modi in strengthening ties between the two countries. She said the two countries share progress, goals and culture that have helped strengthen their collaboration and cooperation on different fronts such as health, trade and business. Upon receiving the news of this honour, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to the Government of Barbados and reiterated his commitment to maintaining and strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries. Awards Ceremony The awards ceremony began with a parade and independence celebration during which several distinguished personalities were honored with different awards. MP Mia Mottley extended greetings to the people of Barbados on their Independence Day celebration and highlighted India's role in the country's development goals. She also appreciated Prime Minister Modi for fostering global partnership and strengthening cooperation on the South-South front. She said her dedication to serving people and communities has contributed greatly to the growth of citizens and peoples of the world. Honorary Freedom of Barbados Created in 2019, the national award took shape through a Order of Freedom of Barbados Act in parliament. This honor is awarded to distinguished personalities for their contribution and role in building the country's society. It is also awarded to individuals who are not citizens of Barbados for honoring their role in supporting the country during crucial phases. With Prime Minister Modi being one of the recipients, he was appreciated for his contribution in establishing good relations between the two countries. Notably, no limit is set on the number of recipients of the award, and the honor is given to individuals during the Independence Day celebration which takes place on November 30 each year. So far, Barbados honored three heads of foreign governments for their role in supporting the country. The first recipient of this award was King Charles III, honored for his spirit and dedication to development. Other recipients included Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya and Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana.

