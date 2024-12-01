How Imran Khan's latest call deepens uncertainty in Pakistan Firstpost





“For those of us who climb to the top of the food chain, there can be no mercy. There is only one rule: hunt or be hunted. The cold-eyed Frank Underwood, the main protagonist of the famous Netflix series House of Cards which has left millions of viewers around the world glued to their screens, delivers this chilling message to his audience.

In the world of entertainment, House of Cards was one of the most gripping political series with ruthless political lexicons; in fact, this series was imitated by Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khan's latest call to protest in Islamabad on November 24 stems from his political ambition to oust and force the current, largely unpopular political regime to submit and surrender. His series of demands include the release of all political prisoners, including himself; organize new elections in the country; and undo the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which the current government recently passed.

The PTI under Imran has played a dominant role as a disruptive opposition in Pakistan's political landscape. Imran, although currently behind bars, has continued to challenge the current government's decisions and periodically call for nationwide protests. Every time his calls for protest derailed the country, the lockdowns imposed by the Pakistani establishment in response to his calls for protest disrupted normal Pakistani life.

Pakistan's political landscape has seen dramatic changes in recent years, with the rise of populist PTI movements, intense political polarization and societal divisions. The recent protests in Islamabad, led by his wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gundapur, have had far-reaching consequences on the political, societal and institutional fabric of Pakistan.

As hundreds of thousands of people marched through different cities of Pakistan towards Islamabad, the Pakistani establishment responded with a complete lockdown of Islamabad and its surrounding areas. They closed all highways and major roads, as well as schools and colleges, creating multiple roadblocks by placing huge containers and suspending mobile and internet services.

Despite severe restrictions imposed by the government and the use of violent means to stop the march, the protesters, who proceeded largely peacefully throughout the march, managed to reach Islamabad almost 24 hours later. This forced the government to impose Article 245 A of the constitution and call in the army to ensure maintenance of law and order in Islamabad.

The Pakistani government's response was much more brutal in suppressing this protest. Around midnight, government forces were ordered to open fire directly on the demonstrators, killing dozens and injuring around two hundred. As the death toll rose, protesters retreated. Those who remained behind were treated mercilessly, and more than two thousand of them were arrested.

The government banned hospitals from publishing lists of the dead and injured; Mainstream media outlets were also banned from reporting the events and were forced to publish and broadcast official documents. Many journalists have also been arrested and imprisoned on frivolous charges, completely undermining press freedom. Despite such a dictatorial approach and the denial of the brutal authoritarianism exercised by the government against the protesters, information on social media highlighted the scale of the protests and their consequences.

The brutality could be gauged from one of the viral videos on social media platform by the forces, seriously injuring her. This sparked widespread criticism, both at home and abroad, of the Pakistani establishment.

A man who was praying during the protests was pushed from a container by #Pakistan security forces. pic.twitter.com/dfXvG4b6vf

— Ajay Jandyal (@ajayjandyal) November 27, 2024

These protests have not only deepened political divisions, but also intensified ethnic and societal divisions, notably between Pashtuns and Punjabis. One of the most significant consequences of the PTI protests has been the exacerbation of ethnic and societal tensions in Pakistan. In particular, the divide between Pashtuns and Punjabis has become more pronounced, with political and social discourse heavily influenced by regional and ethnic factors.

Imran Khan, being of Pashtun origin, had garnered substantial support in Pashtun-majority areas, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where the PTI had a strong political base. His rise to prominence and leadership of the PTI initially represented a sense of empowerment for the Pashtun population, who historically felt marginalized by the dominant political elite, largely made up of Punjabis and Sindhis. However, as the protests intensified, PTI's rhetoric began to amplify ethnic divisions, with Pashtun supporters rallying around Khan's anti-establishment stance.

On the other hand, the military establishment, traditionally dominated by Punjabis, felt the threat of Khan's growing influence. The Punjab-dominated military, which has historically held significant power in Pakistani politics, perceived Khan's attempts to undermine its authority as a direct challenge. This created a toxic environment in which ethnic lines were sharply drawn between PTI's Pashtun supporters and the Punjabi-dominated military establishment, further fueling societal divisions.

The aftermath of the protests further triggered a sense of victimization among Pashtun protesters. These actions are now being presented as efforts by the Punjabi-led military and political elite to suppress the voices of the Pashtuns. As a result, the Pashtun community is increasingly demanding greater political representation and autonomy, while accusing the military and the current government of perpetuating its marginalization.

Imran Khan's actions following his ouster had a profound impact on Pakistan's political establishment. His protests, accusations and calls for early elections have posed a direct challenge to the country's entrenched political powers, particularly the military establishment. Khan's ability to mobilize mass protests and gain significant support, despite his ouster, weakened the Pakistani establishment in several ways.

First, Khan's public accusations against the military, the very institution that has long been at the heart of Pakistan's political order, have eroded the military's once-sacred image in the eyes of many Pakistanis. The military, which has played a decisive role in Pakistan's political history, has found itself embroiled in a public relations crisis, with Khan describing it as an undemocratic force conspiring to undermine civilian rule. This has, to a large extent, diminished the stature and legitimacy of the army as a sacred institution in the Pakistani social system.

Second, Khan's leadership and ability to rally mass support exposed the fragility of the political system in Pakistan. His supporters have taken a confrontational stance toward the ruling coalition, accusing them of being puppets of the military and foreign powers. This has created a political impasse, with the country's institutions, including the military, judiciary and civilian government, caught in a battle for power and legitimacy. The prolonged nature of the protests and growing instability have weakened and divided Pakistan's political system.

Third, Khan's strategy of using populist rhetoric, exploiting the frustrations of the common man, and calling for genuine democracy has undermined the authority of the traditional political elite. His criticism of the corruption and inefficiency of the establishment resonated with large sections of the population, disappointed with Pakistan's political parties. This left the political establishment in disarray, struggling to counter Khan's influence.

Imran Khan's political journey has given rise to several comparisons to Frank Underwood, the ambitious and calculating protagonist of the Netflix series “House of Cards.” Both Khan and Underwood are figures who rise to power through a combination of charisma, strategic maneuvering, and a willingness to exploit every available opportunity. Both men also demonstrated an uncanny ability to manipulate their environments, using their understanding of power dynamics to advance their personal and political agendas.

Like Frank Underwood, Khan has been ruthless in his political strategies. His rise to power, initially aided by support from the military, reflects Underwood's manipulation of political systems for personal gain. However, Khan, like Underwood, also faced the inevitable betrayal, in Khan's case, from the military, which had initially helped him rise to power. This betrayal, in Khan's eyes, became the catalyst for his shift from the military's ally to its fiercest critic, just as Underwood's character went from being a loyal vice president to seeking ultimate power at all costs.

Khan's political narrative, especially after his ouster, is imbued with a sense of moral superiority, as is Underwood's constant narrative that he is a man of destiny. Khan presents his movement as one aimed at restoring true democracy and justice to Pakistan, despite its own contradictions and political alliances. This made him a polarizing figure, much like Underwood, who believed in doing anything to stay in power, even if it meant using underhanded tactics.

The recent PTI protests have significantly altered Pakistan's political landscape, exacerbating ethnic and societal divisions, particularly between Pashtuns and Punjabis, and challenging traditional power structures within the country. Imran Khan's ability to challenge the Pakistani establishment, both politically and institutionally, has weakened the image of the military, once a central figure in Pakistan's political order. As Khan's political journey continues to unfold, drawing comparisons to Frank Underwood's Machiavellian quest for power, Pakistan faces an uncertain future, with increased political polarization and unresolved ethnic tensions.

Raja Muneeb is an independent journalist and columnist. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/opinion/house-of-cards-how-imran-khans-final-call-deepens-uncertainty-in-pakistan-13840528.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos