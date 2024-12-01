Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at PM Narendra Modi and BJP: They hate the common man | Latest news India

Connect with us

December 01, 2024 at 4:27 p.m. IST

Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, saying they were leaving no stone unturned to break the unity of the country.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they were leaving no stone unturned to break the unity of the country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the BJP on Sunday. (PTI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the BJP on Sunday. (PTI)

Speaking at a public rally in the national capital, Kharge said the BJP hated the common man of the country.

“They are leaving no stone unturned to break our unity. Struggle between religions, between castes. They are elevating one caste in a golden hall and eliminating another,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kharge also said that Prime Minister Modi was encouraging a caste of the Muslim community.

They leave ordinary people behind because they hate them. Our fight is against this hatred. For this, political power is essential,” Kharge added.

The Congress leader also invoked Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, saying that if he had not given political power to the common people through the constitution, there would not have been so many common people becoming MPs, MLAs and IAS, IPS officers.

The Congress has repeatedly criticized the BJP for its anti-people and anti-minorities attitude, a charge the ruling party has repeatedly denied.

Remarks amid drubbing in Maharashtra

Mallikarjun Kharges' remarks come days after the Congress was defeated in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning just 16 seats in the 288-member House. Its alliance partners, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, have also not fared well. They won 20 and 10 seats respectively.

The BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance won a landslide victory, winning 233 seats in the November 20 elections. The BJP alone won 132 seats while the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction won 57 and the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction won 41 seats.

The next big test for Kharges' Congress will be in New Delhi, as the national capital goes to polls early next year. The party currently has no MLA in the Delhi assembly.

