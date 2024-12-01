Republicans eye tax breaks, border funds and clean energy cuts when Trump returns





WASHINGTON Republicans plan to craft and pass a massive party-line bill early next year in Donald Trump's new administration, seeing it as a vehicle for a variety of priorities ranging from tax cuts increasing funding for immigration enforcement.

The legislation would use the budget reconciliation process, which would allow them to pass policies involving taxes and spending without needing Democratic votes. Republican Party leaders plan to speed up the process with a budget setting the bill's parameters in early January, before Trump even takes office, two sources with knowledge of the initiative said.

Their main goal is to extend the Trump tax law of 2017 and prevent $3.3 trillion in tax breaks from expiring at the end of 2025.

But the party aims bigger.

In interviews, senior Republican officials said they also wanted to use the bill to give the new administration more resources to enforce borders and Trump's promise of mass expulsions, repeal funding for clean energy in President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and use the package to cut other federal spending.

The reconciliation process bypasses the Senate's 60-vote threshold for most bills, requiring only a majority vote to pass a tax and spending package once per fiscal year. The Republicans will have 53 votes in the Senate, which will allow them three defections. But the House will pose a bigger challenge, as the party is on pace to win a razor-thin 220-215 majority, which will shrink further in the early Trump era as some GOP members leave to join its administration.

I told all the freshmen and returning members: Be prepared for a very busy first 100 days, said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La. We have to do a lot of things at the same time. We would walk and chew gum.

They will also have to meet deadlines to prevent a government shutdown and avoid catastrophic default.

It will be very difficult, said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. And the reason is you have sharp margins and you're obviously not going to get Democratic votes. The key will be to tackle all those coalitions that risk threatening insufficient votes unless they get their priorities right. … It is infinitely more complex to achieve a reconciliation outcome in this cycle outside the House than the Senate.

Democrats are already preparing to denounce the package as a giveaway to the wealthy, resuming their attacks on the 2017 Trump tax law by highlighting tax breaks for top earners.

Republicans are trying to take measures that will benefit the wealthy and increase the debt of future generations, said Rep. Brad Schneider, Democrat of Illinois, the newly elected chairman of the moderate New Democratic coalition. They made it clear that they would not seek to compromise. They will have to work within their own caucus, this very small majority.

Tax breaks, wall money, spending cuts, Medicaid

Early discussions within the GOP include a mix of conservative ideas to incorporate into the reconciliation bill, recognizing that legislation outside the process is subject to 60 Senate votes.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said the Republican Party is 100% committed to extending the Trump tax cuts, but with some departures from existing law. He said he wants to expand child tax credits, which Jason Smith, R-Mo., chairman of the House tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, unsuccessfully sought to enact into law. Smith's plan, which combined tax breaks for families with children and renewal of Trump-era tax breaks for businesses, passed the House earlier this year, but Senate Republicans including Tuberville , rejected it.

New Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said next year's reconciliation bill could include extending Trump tax cuts, spending on border security and the release of American energy.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he wants the House to immediately pass the conservative immigration package known as HR2 in the new Congress and pass some of those provisions into law. a spirit of reconciliation.

Then you take what we can't get through the Senate and you put it into reconciliation, Jordan said.

Scalise said Republicans want to give Trump money to build the border wall, as well as provide more technology to our Border Patrol agents so they can do their jobs. The goal, he said, is to give Trump all the tools he needs to help secure our border.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he wants a credible requirement for able-bodied adults to work to get federal benefits. He also called for examining mandatory spending outside of Social Security and Medicare to reduce red ink.

There are many savings opportunities here, and I think it will just take political will, he said. We need to bend the spending curve and start paying down some of the debt. And we must also free up funds to address national security and the most dangerous world since World War II.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Republicans should use reconciliation to do everything they can to achieve a balanced budget.

On Medicaid, as you know, I've always believed in block grants. I believe in block grants, he said. We need to give states more options, and they will determine how to spend the money.

Several Republicans, including Tuberville, said they were unsure whether to seek to extend the expiring Obamacare subsidies in the new bill.

GOP seeks to eliminate Biden-era programs

An emerging consensus within the Republican Party is to repeal the spending programs adopted by Democrats during the Biden era.

The Inflation Reduction Act is certainly something we're going to look at, said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the new chairwoman of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

The Biden law includes a series of tax credits, including consumer benefits for purchasing electric vehicles and energy-efficient items for homes.

Clearly, the American people have made it loud and clear that they are unhappy with the leadership of this latest administration. And some of those trillion-dollar giveaways are going to be in jeopardy because they weren't good for the U.S. economy, said Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., considered a center-of-center pragmatist. right.

A big question Republicans will face: How much would the Republican Party pay and how much would it add to the growing deficit? There are divisions between parties, with some seeking to offset the cost of the package, while others believe further deficits are acceptable.

Finance Committee member Tillis said he would allow policies he considers pro-growth to worsen the deficit, but he wants to pay for any parts of the bill that don't fall into that category. .

There's a lot we can salvage, Tillis said. Democrats shouldn't be surprised that the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act are ripe for this.

Tillis said he feared that a small group of House Republicans could torpedo the package by demanding that it not worsen the deficit. Democrats have 214 votes and are leading the only race left to be called, in California's 13th District.

This is where President Trump will have to play a very important role in the process. I heard more than three people [in the House] say they won't vote for a tax package that isn't fully offset. If so, it has been done, he said. So how to solve this problem? It's above my pay grade, and it's out of my room.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., proposed passing two reconciliation bills next year, using the next fiscal year option, one with tax breaks that reflect the areas of agreement and one another later in the year.

“Let's make sure we get the low hanging fruit, which I think has a lot to do with the tax extensions, whatever we can do early on, but in a united way to get over the line quickly. “arrival,” he said. . And then we can sit down and work on some areas that we might also find agreement on for a second reconciliation bill.

