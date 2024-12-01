We should build hospitals, not palaces

The cart before the horse or a fully realized potential? The North Palace Complex is almost complete

Three and a half years since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the former Dianellos cigarette factory, which has served as the Turkish Cypriot legislature since 1974, and promised a new presidential palace and a new parliamentary building, the gargantuan Ayios Dhometios project is nearing completion.

Spanning a total of 657,000 square meters and consisting of a presidential palace, parliament, mosque, park and potentially a courthouse, the new government complex is one of the largest and most ambitious construction projects ever undertaken. in the history of Cyprus, but it has not been without criticism.

The land on which the complex is built, right next to Ayios Dometios a busy crossing point, was a Turkish military zone, since disused.

The protests have overshadowed plans launched in 2022 and have been supported by high-profile voices within Turkish Cypriot society, including Serdar Denktash, the son of the longest-serving resident of the current presidential palace, the late Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash.

A protest against the construction of a new complex in 2022

Denktash, whose own political career saw him rise to the rank of deputy prime minister of the North, was unequivocal when he addressed the Cyprus Mailexpressing his belief that the nearly 5 billion TL (138 million) spent on the project could have been better spent elsewhere.

We need schools and hospitals. We need infrastructure that can support the population, he said.

He added that by prioritizing the construction of the complex, the North has put the cart before the horse and we are now trying to move forward.

This project is neither beneficial to the Turkish Cypriot people, nor is it the message we should send to the world.he said.

Denktash's public opposition to the project dates back to 2022, when he warned the North's Minister of Public Works, Erhan Arikli, against charging protesters who would try to uproot the TRNC.

What would you say about me? I am one of those who find construction unnecessary and argue that the way for the TRNC to have a strong image is not through ostentatious public buildings, but through a people enjoying a high level of well-beinghe said at the time.

Ostentatious is one word to describe a resort of this magnitude. Although only five or six stories high, the palace and the Parliament building are both enormous in terms of the area they cover. The Northern Parliament website states that the area occupied by the two buildings, including their large interior courtyards and outdoor spaces, is approximately 187,000 square meters, or just over 26 full-size football fields.

This figure is only slightly less than the total area of ​​the UK National Exhibition Center in Birmingham, although the actual size of the building is slightly smaller.

However, Arikli insists there is no need to be overly concerned about opposition to construction.

We have not taken the objections to the project seriously, because the people who oppose it are the people fundamentally opposed to the developments that will allow the TRNC to take roothe told the Cyprus Mail.

We will all see together how these people will use the presidential palace and the Parliament building with pleasure and pride when the time comes.

He wanted to emphasize how proud he was that it was his ministry which managed this project from source to sea.

He also insisted that the time had come to abandon the old buildings, describing them both as impractical and primitive.

It's an old colonial building [the presidential palace] and a recycled cigarette factory [the parliament]unworthy of the TRNC, he declared.

The current Parliament is housed in a former cigarette factory

Meanwhile, Oguzhan Hasipoglu, secretary general of the largest of the three-party coalitions, UBP, said the Cyprus Mail the new complex will help the north realize its potential.

He said the North has not been able to realize its desired potential in terms of renewing and reorganizing its institutions and infrastructure since it unilaterally declared independence in 1983, and that the new complex marks a turning point in this regard.

Thanks to its modernized structure, the new Parliament will give our parliamentarians and their teams new motivation to work and will enable a new, more efficient legislative process.

His ruling coalition counterpart, PD Secretary General Serhat Akpinar, stressed the sports and cultural facilities which will be built opposite the palace and the parliament, emphasizing that these facilities, which are expected to include an amphitheater, a bicycle path and football and basketball facilities, will be open to the public. These facilities, he said, will be exemplary.

Hasipoglu was more interested in the political message of the complex and said that it complements the work of the Turkish Cypriot authorities to promote a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem and expressed gratitude to Erdogan for helping this cause in his journey.

The current presidential palace

However, even if Turkey funds the construction of the complex, the bill for its operation and maintenance will be footed by the Turkish Cypriot taxpayer.

The issue of the cost of buildings was raised in recent days as the North's parliamentary finance committee deliberated on a significantly expanded budget for the Turkish Cypriot leader's office, with much of this increase comes from the cost of maintaining the new presidential palace once it opens its doors.

First, the cost of insuring the current Presidential Palace, the building inaugurated in 1930 after being designed by British architect Robert MacCartney and which has housed the most senior Turkish Cypriot politician in various capacities since 1960, amounted to 292,000 TL (8,077) in 2024. Next year, however, the new building will cost 10.5 million TL (290,430) to be insured, and the expenses don't stop there.

The current annual budget for cleaning the palace was 2.9 million TL (80,241) for this year, but it is expected to reach 9.9 million TL (273,834), and while the annual electricity bill for old buildings this year amounted to 7.7 million TL (212,892), it is expected to reach a whopping 141.8 million TL (3.9 million). at the new palace next year.

These figures were disclosed by Sami Ozuslu, a member of the commission and deputy of the opposition party, the CTP, but beyond the figures and an offhand comment from him that imposing such a terrible burden on the public budget n is nothing but the height of waste and irresponsibility, the CTP has been largely silent on the issue in recent months

This appears to be a political calculation and falls under what has been dubbed in other countries the Ming vase strategy.in which opposition parties act lightly and cautiously to avoid dropping the Ming vase, and thus refrain from outspoken interventions on certain issues.

If the polls are correct, the CTP will be 11 months away from its candidate being elected leader of the Turkish Cypriots for only the second time in its 54-year history and, when the next parliamentary elections are called by February 2027, they will be the largest party for the first time since the 2013 elections.

As such, they do not want to overturn the basket and certainly do not want to find themselves in positions where they directly oppose Recep Tayyip Erdogan and, therefore, directly oppose Turkey itself. After all, it was Erdogan who announced the project in 2021 after describing the Quirini stronghold as a slum.

In a Turkish Cypriot political landscape that now accepts Erdogan's preference for Ersin Tatar in the 2020 Turkish Cypriot leadership elections after his predecessor Mustafa Akinci's vocal criticism of Turkish foreign policy, the silence on issues such as the new palace is the way to go. to victory the CTP chose.

Ozuslu and all other leading members of the CTP were offered the opportunity to comment on the complex, but the party collectively battened down the hatches and waited for the storm to pass, in the hope that within ten months of its opening, it will be their candidate Tufan Erhurman who lives in the new palace.

As for what will remain at the Quirini Bastion and the former Greek Cypriot-owned Dianellos cigarette factory, both will be transformed into museums.

PD Akpinar told the Cyprus Mail the Quirini bastion mansion will be a symbol of the international struggle and the Turkish Cypriot community. The former cigarette factory, he said, will be partially transformed into a museum, because it is in this building that the TRNC declared its independence in 1983.

We want to keep it open for international visits, because that's where a lot of the social memory of the Turkish Cypriots is, in the sense of a symbol of their struggle, he said.

The Turkish Cypriot mayor of Nicosia, Mehmet Harmanci, proposed a slightly different idea, with the Turkish Cypriot municipal council of Nicosia passing a resolution for the old factory to become, among other things, a museum of Nicosia as a city.

Imagine creating a location just outside the city walls where buses can easily enter and exit, with spaces such as a youth center and library. We can also create an entrepreneurship center for young people, he told Kibris Postasi TV.

The city needs archives, memory and studies. We will fulfill our political duty to ensure that the historic value of these two buildings is passed on to future generations.

Hasipoglu added that the mansion at the top of the Quirini bastion and the old factory have more than fulfilled their historical mission.