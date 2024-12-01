Donald Trump appoints loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director DW 01/12/2024





US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated loyalist Kash Patel to head the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, amid a series of controversial choices following his victory in November.

US President-elect Trump's Controversial Cabinet Picks

“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and fighter for 'America First' who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people,” Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social announcing his nomination.

The appointment confirms earlier expectations that Trump would replace current FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom he chose in 2017 but later turned against.

It was during Wray's tenure that the FBI conducted a court-approved search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in search of classified documents.

Who is Kash Patel?

The 44-year-old former federal public defender and former federal prosecutor first emerged as a controversial figure during Trump's first presidential term.

He worked as an aide to former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. Patel, during his tenure, was integral in leading the House Republican-led investigation into the 2016 FBI investigation into contacts between the 2016 Trump campaign and Moscow.

He was also suspected of secretly acting as an intermediary between Trump and Ukraine without authorization during the former president's first impeachment trial, although he denies it.

The impeachment follows allegations that Trump withheld aid from Ukraine to pressure kyiv to investigate Hunter Biden in an effort to boost his re-election chances against rival Joe Biden.

Patel became a controversial figure during Trump's first presidential term (FILE: October 24, 2024)Image: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/picture alliance

Even after Trump's presidential term ended, Patel remained in his orbit, one of several people the former president appointed as his representative to access his presidential records.

He was among a handful of former Trump administration officials who claimed without evidence that Trump had declassified all of the documents in question.

He has previously shared controversial views regarding the FBI, including calling for the bureau to be stripped of its intelligence-gathering role, as well as tracking down any employees who refuse to support Trump's agenda.

Patel also said that there would be “conspirators” after all, including in the media.

rmt/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)

