One of the main missions of the head of Europe is to appease Trump's anger towards the EU.

The relationship between the United States and Europe will depend in part on whether European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen can calm Trump's anger at the European Union.

Trump has long attacked the EU. In 2018, he called it a major enemy of the United States, attacking it for taking advantage of America in trade while depending on Washington for its defense. He threatens to impose tariffs on Europe, reduce support for Ukraine and reduce its role in regional security.

As Trump prepares for his return to the White House, von der Leyen will begin her second five-year term as head of the EU's executive body on Sunday. She's been in the job long enough to experience Trump's first presidency, and her team is learning lessons from that era: expect the unexpected and identify common interests.

In his first year at the Commission, during Trump's final 12 months in office, the EU concluded a tariff-cutting trade deal with the Trump administration and began a joint dialogue on China, considered by both leaders as a potential threat.

Von der Leyen, a 66-year-old former German defense minister who was once seen as a likely successor to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, never strays from the discipline of the message.

His organized and strict control of the Brussels bureaucracy abhors any trace of chaos. She has dormitories installed in her office at the European Commission and works 24 hours a day.

A close ally of President Biden, she has irritated certain European capitals by avoiding conflicts with Washington in recent years. She made clear that it was in Europe's vital interest to establish a constructive relationship with the new Trump administration and avoid what could become major conflicts over trade, the fate of Ukraine and the security of Europe.

EU leaders, following post-election calls with the president-elect, all said they would proactively look for areas where they could cooperate. But they also make plans to defend their interests.

A selected EU team has worked since the summer to analyze Trump's proposals and outline possible countermeasures and incentives to avoid a clash. Early discussions of their work focused largely on trade and tariffs.

The committee internally examined options for increasing imports of US goods and reducing the EU's trade surplus with the US. Von der Leyen recently suggested buying more U.S. liquefied natural gas to replace the Russian gas that some countries still use. The EU has almost tripled its imports of US LNG since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The bloc could also consider buying more U.S. agricultural and defense products, officials and diplomats said.

If the United States imposes tariffs, the commission would target sensitive sectors and U.S. congressional districts, as it did after the first Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum to the EU in 2018. At that time, the bloc's goals ranged from bourbon whiskey to Harley-Davidson motorcycles, orange juice and Levis jeans.

The scope of action has now broadened. European officials say establishing a working relationship with the new administration will require a set of measures beyond trade, such as easing the financial burden of supporting Ukraine and increasing military spending, particularly on American military equipment.

Russia spends up to 9% of its GDP on defense. Europe spends on average 1.9%,” von der Leyen said last Wednesday. “Our military spending must increase.”

Von der Leyen is preparing a new European defense plan that could inject billions of euros into the bloc's industry and joint defense projects. But it is European national governments, not the EU, that largely manage Ukraine's and defense purse strings, so Brussels can only push the bloc to meet Trump's expectations .

The EU has already committed up to 35 billion euros, or $37 billion, for a Group of Seven loan to Ukraine and has yet to disburse the bulk of a 50 billion euro package. euros in budgetary aid to Ukraine.

On defense, two-thirds of North Atlantic Treaty Organization members now meet the required 2 percent of military spending of gross domestic product, in line with the alliance's goals. Earlier last week, new national security adviser Mike Waltz told CNBC that 2% was the bare minimum. “Higher targets could create deep problems for some European governments, which face a toxic mix of political instability, low growth and high debt.

Trump has made it clear that he wants to use tariffs to change trade flows and extract concessions from governments. Last Monday, he said he would impose high tariffs on Canada and Mexico until they address cross-border flows of migrants and drugs.

Officials continue to analyze all possible trade moves by the Trump team, the EU's top trade bureaucrat, Sabine Weyand, said last Tuesday. She said the bloc's goal was cooperation.

We are also prepared for disruptive scenarios,” she said.

The bloc could try to exert influence on Washington by offering to cooperate with the United States on a common approach to China, some European diplomats and officials said. The EU and the new Trump team share concerns about Beijing, including the export of high-tech products to China and the high levels of cheap Chinese exports that officials say are flooding North American and European markets .

Von der Leyen has ruffled feathers in Europe and in Berlin in particular with a Chinese position that would seem more comfortable in Washington. In a major speech on China in 2023, she said Chinese leader Xi Jinping's clear goal was systemic change in the international order with China at its center. »

Under his leadership and against opposition from Germany, the EU recently took its toughest trade action against Beijing, imposing additional tariffs of up to 35% on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

But the EU remains largely committed to global trade rules, and some of its biggest economies depend on deep ties with Beijing. Member states fear that European companies will foot part of the bill for US tariffs on China because Beijing will redirect more Chinese exports to Europe.

The bloc's digital regulations could also cause friction. Trump has in the past denounced EU efforts to control American technology companies.

The EU this year accused Apple and Meta Platforms of violating a new digital competition law. Companies could face fines of up to 10% of their global turnover. Trump confidant Elon Musks' Platform X faces possible fine under separate online content law.

Since Trump's election victory, von der Leyen has insisted that the stakes are too high to allow Euro-American relations to deteriorate.

Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on both sides of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relations,” she said in a congratulatory message to Trump.

