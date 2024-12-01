The impact of Jokowi and Prabowo’s “endorsement” on RK-Suswono’s electability?







JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Resultsexit survey Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) regarding the 2024 Jakarta parliamentary elections shows that the open support of President Prabowo Subianto and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo for the number 1 governor and deputy governor candidate duo , Ridwan Kamil-Suswono, did not have a significant impact. SMRC executive director Deni Irvani said the group of voters knew approval Prabowo, RK-Suswono's electability is only 38 percent. This figure is not higher, and even tends to be slightly lower, than those who do not know, namely 39 percent. Also read: Career traces of Efendi Simbolon, senior PDI-P politician who was fired for supporting Ridwan Kamil Meanwhile, in the group of voters who know approval Jokowi, RK-Suswono eligibility

only 37 percent, which is neither higher nor slightly lower

compared to those who do not know, which is 40 percent. “The results of the analysis show that approval Prabowo and Jokowi generally did not have a positive impact on RK-Suswono's electability. There is no evidence that RK-Suswono's electability became higher after his election.approve these two national figures,” Deni said on YouTube SMRC TV, Sunday (01/12/2024). As for leaving the polls The 2024 Jakarta legislative elections will be held on Wednesday (11/27/2024). Total respondents leaving the polls this represents up to 552 people with margin of error 4.56 percent. The selected respondents were interviewed face to face. With this method, margin of error leaving the polls of 4.56 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent. For information, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's vote count is second in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections according to the quick count results or quick account a certain number of establishments. The number 3 pair of Jakarta Governor and Cawagub candidate Pramono Anung-Rano Karno scored 49.49 percent in the Kompas R&D quick count with incoming data reaching 100 percent, Wednesday (11/27/2024) . Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono received 40.02 percent of the votes. Next, the number 2 candidate for Jakarta governor, Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana, received 10.49 percent of the vote. Also Read: Ridwan Kamil-Suswono Team Holds Fraud Reporting Competition, Cak Lontong: Those Who Want to Participate Are Welcome Votes were cast at a total of 400 polling stations in Jakarta. Quick counting Kompas R&D in 2024 Jakarta Regional Elections Uses Systematic Method random sampling and have sampling error by percentage ± 1 percent. Quick counting This is entirely financed by the daily Kompas (PT Kompas Media Nusantara). These quick count results are not official results. The official results will be announced by the General Election Commission (KPU) after summing up the votes in stages from Thursday (11/28/2024) to Monday (12/16/2024).

Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2024/12/01/15585421/endorsement-jokowi-dan-prabowo-berdampak-ke-elektabilitas-rk-suswono The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos