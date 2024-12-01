Who is Kash Patel? Trump's FBI director pick vowed to punish the media





As he rounds out his new administration, Donald Trump's nominees range from those who are completely unqualified to those who are ideological nightmares. But he may have just made his scariest commitment yet.

On Saturday evening, Trump announced that he had chosen Kash Patel to lead the FBI. Patel is one of Trump's most loyal henchmen and a conspiracy theorist – a 2020 election denier who wants to purge the so-called “deep state.” He recently publicly pledged to investigate and prosecute Trump's enemies in the media and in government.

For years, Trump had personally promised that he would appoint Patel to a top position in a new administration, if he won. Patel is a hyper-MAGA, vengeful Trump loyalist, to the point that even some Trump advisers recognize him as an extreme liability — even if those aides and confidants aren't willing to do much to embarrass Patel , mainly due to Trump's protection. of man.

For example, during the 2024 campaign, Patel announced to Trump's enemies in the press and elsewhere: “We will go out and find the conspirators – not just in government, but in the media.” »

Some Trump campaign officials, who quietly worried that independent voters would chafe at some of Trump's more authoritarian outbursts, saw Patel's public comments as, in the words of one Trump adviser, “a undisciplined parody of what we were doing.”

Now this so-called travesty is just the reality of policing the country, if Trump gets his way.

Here's what you need to know about Patel:

Patel is deeply loyal to Trump.

Patel's reputation as a Trump loyalist comes not only from his obvious dedication to the president-elect, but also from his explicit willingness to do anything – rule of law and consequences be damned – to please his commander in office. chief.

In August, a Trump adviser told The Atlantic that the president-elect understood that “Kash is the one you say, 'Hey, I'm not telling you to break into the DNC.' But…' » Editors' choices

Although Patel has yet to orchestrate an intrusion into the Democratic National Committee on Trump's behalf, he has been involved in enough antics to irritate some of the new president's loyal courtiers.

Weaknesses include Pentagon officials allegedly misleading Pentagon officials about obtaining permission for Seal Team 6 to enter Nigerian territory to conduct a hostage rescue, a deception that, according to defense officials involved in the operation, nearly resulted in an international debacle that could have endangered the lives of the extraction team. The hostage was rescued, but officials noted the incident took place days before the 2020 election.

It's this kind of one-sided courage that makes Patel's critics wary of how far he will go to prove his worth to Trump.

Patel has sharply criticized the Justice Department's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Almost from the start of Trump's first term, Patel made a name for himself as a staunch defender of the embattled president. Then an aide to former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Patel was heavily involved in the committee's counter-messaging efforts against the special counsel's investigation Robert Mueller on alleged ties between Trump and Russian influence operations. .

Patel was allegedly the author of the controversial Nunes Memo, a 2018 document alleging that the FBI improperly obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) arrest warrant for former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page .

This year, Patel called for the security clearances of government officials involved in the Russia investigation to be permanently suspended.

“This is not an act of revenge. They had the opportunity to retract, and all 51 doubled or even tripled their bets,” he said of a group of 51 intelligence officials who opposed the release of the emails from Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 election. “So shoot ’em.” I think he will.

Patel is determined to dismantle the so-called “deep state.”

It's not just the intelligence officials involved in the Russia investigation that Patel wants to remove from the government: it's any so-called “deep state” agents who have, in the past, or could future, constitute an obstacle to Trump's agenda.

In his book Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy, Patel included a list of “deep state executive branch members” whom he had marked for retaliation.

“I would close the Hoover FBI building on the first day and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state,” he said in an interview earlier this year.

Patel recently told right-wing commentator Steve Bannon that he had “the bench” ready to take action against Trump's enemies.

This potential nomination illustrates a broader throughline of Trump's second round of government appointments, in which he is prioritizing elevating people who have vowed revenge on his rivals, as well as helping him purge the federal government from its critics and other undesirables. – replacing them in turn with radical MAGA ideologues loyal to its program.

“The one thing we learned in the first go-around under the Trump administration is that we have to include all American patriots, from top to bottom, and we recruited them to enforce the law. We have them for information gathering, we have them for offensive operations. We got them for [Department of Defense]the CIA, everywhere,” Patel told Steve Bannon in December last year.

Patel vowed to punish Trump's enemies, including members of the press.

Patel has made clear that one of his priorities, if given a shred of political power, would be to act as an attack dog for Trump's retaliatory agenda.

In December last year, Patel told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon that he planned to “go find the conspirators – not just in the government, but in the media”, he said. -he declared. “Yes, we are going to go after people in the media who lied about American citizens and helped Joe Biden rig the presidential election.”

“We’re going to come after you.” Whether criminal or civil, we will find out. But yeah, we're warning you all, and Steve, that's why they hate us. This is why we are tyrannical. This is why we are dictators,” he added.

According to a source familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the matter, several members of Trump's senior leadership were furious that Patel would publicly say the silent part out loud – and be seen as a spokesperson for the campaign and the Trump's policy.

Former CIA Director Gina Haspel threatened to resign when Trump considered installing Patel at the agency after the 2020 election.

Patel's reputation within Trump's intelligence community was so toxic that in 2021, the president-elect's former CIA director, Gina Haspel, threatened to resign outright when reports reached her that Trump was considering Patel for a role within the intelligence agency.

According to a contemporary report from Axios, former Vice President Mike Pence intervened directly with Trump to prevent the schism.

Haspel was not the only senior Trump official to oppose Patel's elevation to a top federal law enforcement post. When Trump last considered installing Patel at the FBI – as deputy director – former Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly confronted Trump's chief of staff and exclaimed that such an appointment would take place “on my corpse.”

It's been more than four years since Barr left the Trump administration — and the president-elect's good graces. Even though Barr is alive and well, his ability to exert his political clout in Trump's world is long gone. Soon, Patel could lead the FBI.

