PDIP says Jokowi's status in the party is not public consumption









Bali – The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) is reluctant to reveal the status of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Joko Widodo) in the party with the bull's head symbol. According to PDIP spokesperson Chico Hakim, the measures taken by his party against Jokowi are not intended for the public. This is different from PDIP's explanation regarding the status of its senior executive, Effendi Simbolon. PDIP firmly stated that it fired Effendi because he supported Ridwan Kamil in the Jakarta Governor (Pilgub) election. “I will just answer briefly, not all steps and decisions of the party become public consumption. That's all,” Chico briefly told reporters at the DPP PDIP Menteng Office, Central Jakarta, Sunday (1/12/2024), quoted from Detik News. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Chico was first asked if Jokowi's status was the same as Effendi or if Jokowi had presented his party membership card (KTA). Asked again about Jokowi's status, PDIP asked the public to judge. He said the public already knew the relationship between PDIP and Jokowi. “What is happening now shows us this. I think that if there is a relationship between the cadres and the party, it is not like that,” he said. It is known that Effendi Simbolon was officially dismissed from PDIP after supporting Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (RK). Effendi is considered to have violated the party statutes (AD/ART). Effendi's political stance has been at odds with the PDIP on several occasions, including signaling support for President Prabowo Subianto in the last presidential election. Effendi himself attended the meeting between RK and Jokowi in the Cempaka Putih area, Monday (11/18/2024). RK-Suswono team chairman Riza Patria then greeted him and said that Effendi was a PDIP cadre who supported RK. “Here we have a special Pak Jokowi, Bang Effendi Simbolon, he is a PDIP cadre who supports Pak Ridwan Kamil, supports Pak Jokowi and his wife,” said Riza. Continue reading Détik News (hsa/hsa)

