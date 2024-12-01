Trump picks anti-deep state activist Kash Patel to lead FBI | Donald Trump News





US President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to nominate loyalist Kash Patel to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a choice expected to unsettle the agency and put Trump's political adversaries in line of sight.

Trump announced the move Saturday in a post on his Truth Social network, saying Patel, who wants to downsize the top intelligence agency and pursue conspirators in government and the media, would restore loyalty, courage and integrity of the agency.

Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and fighter for America First who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people, Trump wrote.

Household

The announcement means current FBI Director Christopher Wray will either have to resign or be fired after Trump takes office on January 20.

Although Wray is serving a 10-year term, his removal is not surprising given Trump's long-standing public criticism of him and the FBI. Wray, who replaced Jim Comey, led the FBI as it investigated Trump for alleged obstruction of justice and raided his Mar-a-Lago property for classified documents, leading to indictments.

The decision sets off what is likely to be an explosive confirmation battle in the Senate, which must approve the nomination, shortly after Trump's plan to put another trusted ally, Matt Gaetz, in charge of the department failed. of Justice.

Patel is a lesser-known figure, but his appointment should nevertheless send shockwaves. He adopted Trump's rhetoric about a deep state, called for a complete cleansing of officials who are disloyal to Trump and called journalists traitors, promising to try to prosecute some of them. He also pledged to close the FBI headquarters in Washington and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state.

The son of Indian immigrants, Patel held several high-profile positions during Trump's first term, including as national security adviser and chief of staff to the acting defense secretary.

Kash did an incredible job during my first term, Trump said, adding that the candidate would work to end America's growing crime epidemic, dismantle migrant criminal gangs and end the scourge evil of human and drug trafficking across the border.

Kash Patel, former chief of staff for Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, is followed by reporters as he leaves a deposition meeting on Capitol Hill, December 9, 2021, Washington, DC [Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via AFP]

In the final months of Trump's first term, he unsuccessfully pushed the idea of ​​appointing Patel as deputy director of the FBI or CIA. William Barr, Trump's attorney general, wrote in his memoir that he told then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Patel's nomination to be deputy director of the FBI would happen because of my dead body.

Patel had virtually no experience that would allow him to serve at the highest level of the world's largest law enforcement agency, Barr wrote.

Trump names next DEA chief

Trump also announced Saturday that he would nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister, the top law enforcement official in Hillsborough County, Florida, to serve as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). He worked closely with Trump's chosen attorney general, Pam Bondi.

Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs across the southern border, and SAVE LIVES, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The FBI is the investigative arm of the Department of Justice, while the DEA also falls under its jurisdiction.

The appointments of Bondi and Patel indicate that Trump wants to recruit people who are closely aligned and ready to implement his vision and political inclinations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/1/trump-picks-anti-deep-state-crusader-kash-patel-to-lead-fbi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos