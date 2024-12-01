Trump threatens to tax 100% BRICS countries, including Russia





Trump imposed “100% tariffs” on the BRICS group of emerging markets on Saturday. Trump pushes back against efforts to dethrone the U.S. dollar as the world's primary reserve currency. world stage.

President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at the BRICS group of emerging countries on Saturday, threatening to impose 100% tariffs if they tried to “move away” from the US dollar.

BRICS comprises nine countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates) that aim to increase their economic power in a world where the US dollar continues to reign supreme as main world reserve. currency.

As Russia pushes for BRIC countries to curb the international dominance of the US dollar, Trump has used his Truth Social platform to denounce such a move.

“The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we sit idly by is over,” he wrote. “We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor support another currency to replace the powerful US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to say goodbye to selling in the wonderful United States Economy.

The president-elect continued: “They can go get another “asshole!” » There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade, and any country that tries would have to say goodbye to America. »

At the BRICS summit in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of “weaponizing the dollar.”

“It’s not us who refuse to use the dollar,” he said at the time, according to the Associated Press. “But if they don't let us work, what can we do? We are forced to look for alternatives.”

Trump's latest remarks come just days after he threatened to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada, China and Mexico, the United States' three largest trading partners. Trump pressed the three countries to combat the flow of drugs and illegal migrants entering the United States.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, spoke with Trump earlier this week following the president-elect's pledge to target his country and touted the long-standing relationship between the two countries. Trudeau later reiterated that the tariffs would harm Canadian and American consumers.

On Friday, the prime minister visited Trump's property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where he said he had a “great conversation” with the president-elect.

Trudeau's office said in a statement that the prime minister and Trump “shared a wide-ranging and productive discussion.”

“As Canada's closest friend and ally, the United States is our key partner, and we are committed to working together in the interests of Canadians and Americans,” the statement continued.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also spoke with Trump on Thursday, later saying that “there will be no potential tariff war” between Mexico and the United States.

