What is Trump's new cabinet's net worth?

The first time Donald Trump was elected president, he assembled the richest cabinet the country has ever seen, with a combined net worth of just over $6 billion. This time around, if all of Trump's Cabinet nominees are confirmed, their combined wealth will easily exceed $9 billion, and could actually be much higher. Add in Elon Musk and other members of Trump 2.0's inner circle who don't need Senate confirmation, and the combined net worth exceeds $340 billion. (Joe Biden's cabinet, according to Forbes, was worth less than $120 million.) Below is a look at who is worth what in the new Trump administration, based on the best available estimates and reports.

The longtime financier has been described as a billionaire hedge fund manager by numerous news outlets, including the Associated Press. But while Bessent is undoubtedly an investor who has made and managed billions of dollars, there appear to be no reports on his current net worth, and the Wall Street Journal, for one, does not call him a billionaire. Business Insider concludes that he's probably a billionaire, but no one seems to have the numbers to confirm that yet.

In November 2023, Forbes estimated that the North Dakota governor, who made his fortune in the software industry before becoming a politician, had a net worth of at least $100 million, but perhaps more, depending on the part of his fortune in which he has invested. trust for his family.

According to a Forbes analysis, as of August 2023, Kennedy and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, have a combined net worth of approximately $15 million, including at least $4 million in assets inherited from her famous family. .

Real estate developer Charles Kushner is the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the co-founder of Kushner Companies. At the end of October, Forbes estimated the company's value at $2.9 billion. Forbes estimated the Kushner family's net worth at $7.1 billion. Charles Kushner and his wife, Seryl, own 20% of the Kushner Companies, a stake worth approximately $580 million.

The billionaire financier is the longtime CEO of privately held financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP and chairman of two public companies, brokerage firm BGC Group Inc. and commercial real estate firm Newmark Group. Lutnick has said he will leave his position at Cantor and divest his interests in the other companies, but it is not clear how. He is not on Forbes' list of top billionaires, but the publication reports that he is worth more than $1.5 billion. Bloomberg meanwhile reports that Lutnick has a net worth of at least $2.2 billion and possibly more than $4 billion:

Today, his personal fortune, most of which is tied to the privately held Cantor Fitzgerald and its related companies, is at least $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A person familiar with his finances says Lutnick could actually be worth nearly twice that.

McMahon is the co-founder of the multi-billion dollar WWE wrestling empire, and she too has been called a billionaire. She is now separated from her husband, WWE co-founder Vince McMahon. His net worth currently stands at $3 billion, according to Forbes. It's unclear exactly what Linda McMahon's individual net worth is, but she's still clearly very wealthy.

The world's richest man has a total net worth of at least $330 billion, according to Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He invested $118 million in the 2024 presidential campaign to support Trump, and since Trump won the election, Musk's net worth has increased by $70 billion.

Mehmet Oz made his fortune as a TV doctor and dubious health products presenter. As of 2022, according to federal financial disclosure forms he filed during his Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, his net worth was between $100 million and $315 million.

The biotech entrepreneur now has a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. His net worth was around $840 million when he began his presidential campaign.

According to Forbes calculations, the Florida senator's net worth is likely more than $1 million, thanks in large part to the value of his Miami residence, as well as the money he made from contracts of books.

Forbes claims that Trump is currently the 568th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $5.7 billion, and notes that he has enjoyed the most lucrative post-presidency in American history, thanks largely to the large pile of memestock shares he owns from Trump Media & Technology Group. In early April, Forbes estimated that Trump's net worth was just $2.3 billion.

The real estate mogul and founder of the Witkoff Group is a longtime friend of Trump. He also now has an estimated net worth of at least $1 billion, according to Forbes calculations:

His fortune is largely made up of the Witkoff Group, the New York real estate developer he founded in 1997. He also owns homes in Manhattan, the Hamptons and South Florida, where he develops projects among including the Dutchmans Pipe Golf Club, a Jack Course designed by Nicklaus with a luxury hotel, in partnership with Soviet-born billionaire Len Blavatniks Access Industries.

The fracking industry executive is the CEO and co-founder of Liberty Energy, and his stake in the company was worth $50 million as of November 20. And Wright earned $5.6 million in compensation from Liberty in 2023. He is also a member of the board of directors. for Oklo, a nuclear power company in California, and for mining royalty company Emx Royalty Corp.

