



China's “God of Medicine” celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, when a play about the life of Dr. Wang Zhenyi was performed at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. Wang is a specialist known worldwide for saving patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia by discovering a new use for an existing drug that made the disease the first curable form of leukemia. Ti Gong In the late 1970s, Wang led his team to develop an all-trans-retinoic acid treatment for APL. He then developed an all-trans-retinoic acid combined with arsenic trioxide therapy for APL. This increased the five-year survival rate of patients with the deadliest leukemia from 10 percent to 94 percent. The therapy has been adopted by doctors abroad and all have reported good effects. Wang did not apply for a patent for his therapy, but shared it altruistically. Ti Gong Wang still kept a letter from a woman from the United States that came to him in 2015. Bernadette Giandomenico, who was a former APL patient, wrote to Wang to express her deep gratitude after being cured by his therapy and shared the photo of her children with Wang. “I could say 'Thank you' a million times and I don't think it would be enough,” she wrote in the letter. Ti Gong Wang received the Medal of the Republic, the highest state honor, from President Xi Jinping ahead of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China next September. Commemorating the older generation of medical pioneers is extremely meaningful to promote their morale and encourage current young doctors and medical students, officials said.

