Pakistan says security forces dealt with Imran Khan supporters without live ammunition | World News





Pakistan's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that the November 24 protest of Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, declared illegal by the High Court, had violated Islamabad's red zone, according to Dawn.

At least six people have been killed in clashes between Pakistani security forces and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) took to the streets last week and demanded Khan's release. The former Prime Minister is accused of several crimes, including corruption and incitement to violence.

The interior ministry said security agencies were forced to respond to the unrest, adding that they did so without using live ammunition.

The PTI's latest call for a nationwide protest on November 13 was aimed at demanding the restoration of the party's electoral mandate, the release of Imran Khan and the annulment of the 26th Amendment, which it said reinforced “dictatorial rule”.

The interior ministry said that although the Islamabad High Court ordered the PTI to hold a protest at another location, Sangjani, the party “illegally violated the entry to the red zone of Islamabad” .

Without live ammunition

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised security forces for their courageous handling of the protesters. However, the PTI criticized Naqvi and accused him of being responsible for the alleged violence against his supporters.

“LEAs comprising police officers and rangers were employed without live ammunition to disperse this violent crowd while the army neither entered into direct conflict with these miscreants nor employed to combat the riots, the ministry statement said quoted by Dawn.

During the clash between PTI supporters and security forces, at least six people were killed, including four paramilitary soldiers.

Amnesty International, a human rights NGO, condemned the violence and described it as a brutal and deadly crackdown by the authorities against protesters.

The Interior Ministry statement further alleges that protesters from Khan's party aggressively attacked law enforcement with weapons and adds that “the violent protest was primarily orchestrated and logistically and financially supported and sustained by the resources of the (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) government,” Dawn reported.

The Pakistani government has also accused the PTI of involving violent miscreants in its protests. He said the miscreants included around 1,500 die-hard fighters “working directly under the orders of the fugitive and proclaimed offender Murad Saeed”.

The ministry noted that security troops were deployed in the capital only to protect key government buildings and foreign diplomats in the sensitive red zone, under Article 245 of the Constitution.

He reportedly said that “Khan’s party and its social media propagandists” were determined to create divisions and confusion in society.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also condemned the protests and said it was not a peaceful demonstration, but “extremism”. Sharif said the protests were aimed at achieving “evil political designs.”

(with contribution from agencies)

