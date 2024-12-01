Jamie Dimon has not had recent discussions with Trump, source says





Jamie Dimon has not spoken with Donald Trump in at least several months, a source close to the JPMorgan CEO told Fortune.

A report published Friday in the New York Post that the two had been in communication for months through secret channels is not accurate, according to the source.

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources close to Trump told the Post that conversations began before the election and continued afterward, focusing on plans to cut spending, banking regulations, taxes and trade.

Earlier this month, Trump ruled out a role for Dimon in his administration amid speculation that the Wall Street giant could be considered for Treasury secretary.

I have great respect for JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, but he will not be invited to be part of the Trump administration. I thank Jamie for his exceptional service to our country! Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on November 14.

At a conference later that day, Dimon responded that he had no interest in serving in the Trump administration, saying I hadn't had a boss in 25 years and was not ready to start.

This came a month after the Trumps Truth Social account posted a screenshot falsely claiming that Dimon had supported him for president, prompting JPMorgan to flatly deny it. Trump later said he knew nothing about the post, explaining that someone else had posted it.

Dimon did not support either Trump or Kamala Harris in the presidential election, although his wife campaigned for Harris.

Still, the president-elect's supporters have pointed to some favorable remarks from Dimon, such as his praise in January, when he said Trump was mostly right on NATO, mostly right on immigration. It has developed the economy quite well. The commercial tax reform worked. He was right about part of China.

Dimon also said earlier this month that Trump was not against trade, adding that his tariff plans would bring people to the table.

