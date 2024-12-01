



Home

News

Big setback for US as Turkey cancels F-16 upgrade deal, says President Recep Tayyip Turkish officials said the country had scaled back its plan to acquire F-16 fighter jets from the United States, worth $23 billion. Recep Tayyip Erdoan Ankara: As Donald Trump prepares to return to the presidency of the United States, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has made a major decision. The Turkish Prime Minister reportedly canceled a significant part of the F-16 deal with the United States. Reports suggest that Erdoan has consistently pushed for this deal with the United States for several years. Turkish officials said the country had scaled back its plan to acquire F-16 fighter jets from the United States, worth $23 billion. As part of the deal, the purchase of 79 retrofit kits for the existing F-16 fleet was canceled. Turkish Defense Minister confirms Yaar Gler, Turkish Defense Minister confirmed this decision Tuesday evening. At a parliamentary hearing, Gler said: “An initial payment was made for the purchase of the F-16 Block-70. In total, $1.4 billion was paid. With this we will purchase 40 F-16 Block-70 Vipers and we planned to purchase 79 modernization kits. NATO member Turkey reached the deal earlier this year with the United States after a lengthy process of purchasing 40 F-16 fighter jets and 79 modernization kits for its existing F-16 fleet . Gler said“We have shelved this 79. The reason we have shelved it is because our facilities at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) are capable of doing this modernization on their own, so we have postponed it.” Gler further mentioned that purchasing 40 new Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft and their munitions would cost Turkey around $7 billion.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/united-states-turkey-cancels-f-16-upgrade-deal-president-recep-tayyip-donald-trump-russia-ukraine-iran-israel-joe-biden-7433885/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos