At the intersection of foreign policy and food, from table diplomacy to chef influencers





What is your favorite holiday dish? Mine is a Thanksgiving classic: sweet potato casserole, topped with a generous pile of marshmallows. It's a divisive food, you either love it or think it's excessively sweet and unhealthy. Very American, right? In fact, this dish has surprisingly international origins. It is the product of the business strategy of two German brothers who introduced mass-produced marshmallows to the United States in the early 20th century. The Rueckheims, of Cracker Jacken fame, tapped a prominent cookbook author to devise recipes using marshmallows, and that's how the dish was born.

What is your favorite holiday dish? Mine is a Thanksgiving classic: sweet potato casserole, topped with a generous pile of marshmallows. It's a divisive food, you either love it or think it's excessively sweet and unhealthy. Very American, right? In fact, this dish has surprisingly international origins. It is the product of the business strategy of two German brothers who introduced mass-produced marshmallows to the United States in the early 20th century. The Rueckheims, of Cracker Jacken fame, tapped a prominent cookbook author to devise recipes using marshmallows, and that's how the dish was born. Sweet Potato Casserole is a good reminder that migration, trade, conflict, and other facets of international affairs shape and are shaped by food. This edition of Flash Points considers the intersection of cuisine with geopolitics and economics. Don't miss FP Associate Editor Jennifer Williams' roundup of cookbooks, which double as immersive explorations of the people, cultures, and stories behind the headlines.



7 recipe books for foreign policy enthusiasts Cookbooks remind us that countries are about more than their politics, writes MF Jennifer Williams.



Top-down view of a number of Taiwanese dishes on a dark table. Table diplomacy in Taiwan One of the dishes at Lai Ching-tes' inauguration banquet is rumored to be a playful nod to Chinese President Xi Jinping, writes Clarissa Wei.



Foods that changed the world Bronwen Everill reflects on what happened to all those individual food success stories.



One illustration shows Chef Omar, a cook of Syrian origin, holding a shawarma in front of a kitchen counter. Behind him are figures queuing for food on the left and moving refugees on the right. The building-covered Istanbul skyline (left) and the rubble-filled Aleppo skyline (right) are visible further in the background. The chief influencer who divides the Syrian diaspora Chef Omar popularized Damascene cuisine online and at his Istanbul restaurant, writes Joshua Levkowitz. But is he linked to the Assad regime?



People drink in a tent at the Oktoberfest beer festival. How the European Temperance Movement Saved Beer Socialists fought for the ban to end the exploitation of workers, writes Mark Lawrence Schrad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/12/01/international-food-cuisine-history-dinner-table-diplomacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos