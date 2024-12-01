Trump threatens Brics countries with 100% tariffs if they weaken the dollar





US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose 100% tariffs on so-called Brics countries unless their governments agree not to create a new currency as an alternative to the US dollar.

The idea that the Brics countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER, Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform Saturday afternoon.

The group is made up primarily of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but has recently expanded to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Although the U.S. dollar is the most widely used currency in global business and trade, Brics countries like Russia and China have called on the bloc to question the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency. A proposal for a Brics currency was presented at last year's summit in South Africa.

We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor support another currency to replace the powerful US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to tell the review for sale in the wonderful American economy. , Trump wrote on Saturday.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western powers of using the dollar as a weapon, saying at the Brics summit in Kazan that sanctions against Russia since its invasion of Ukraine were undermining confidence in the currency and diminished his powers.

The threats of high tariffs against US imports from these countries follow similar threats made against Mexico, Canada and China earlier this week, as Trump signaled he intended to use punitive measures to force U.S. trading partners to comply with its demands.

Trump said he would impose tariffs of 25 percent on all imports from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent on Chinese goods, accusing those countries of enabling illegal immigration and trafficking of drugs.

The threats raised the possibility of countermeasures from Mexico and prompted a rushed visit by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening.

Trump won a convincing election victory earlier this month after campaigning on a pledge to impose drastic tariffs on foreign goods imported into the United States, including an additional 60% on Chinese goods.

