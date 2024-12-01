Politics
Exclusive: Katherine Jenkins reveals her daughter's talent and the secret to a happy marriage
In the frothiest dress and with her hair styled in sleek waves, Katherine Jenkins is the epitome of classic glamour. Effortlessly turning into elegant pose after elegant pose for the GOOD MORNING! cameras, the 44-year-old classical artist is at home and takes center stage in this exclusive interview and photo shoot.
But when it's time for a break, she puts on a terry dressing gown and warm slippers, sips a cup of tea and chats warmly in her soft Welsh burr. GOOD MORNING! on his life. It's these two sides of her personality that have made Katherine a woman comfortable in designer dresses, as her warm conversational style is so popular, selling over eight million albums in her 20-year career.
As she plans to perform her annual Christmas concert at her all-time favorite venue, the Royal Albert Hall, Katherine reveals that although she has performed alongside some of the greatest singers of all time, including Dame Vera Lynn and Andrea Bocelli, she hopes to soon be able to sing alongside a very special guest star: Aaliyah, her nine-year-old daughter and her husband Andrew Levitas.
“All of a sudden, out of nowhere, she happens,” Katherine tells us. “She's really enjoying being in musical theater at the moment and won one of the lead roles in a show where she sings a song. I asked her if she wanted me to teach her, so we We had our first singing lesson and I was in my element, I was like, 'This is amazing.'
The annual show represents the start of the festive season for Katherine, who also shares son Alex, six, with her husband of ten years.
Unusually, she says, she was disorganized in arrangements this year and didn't even take the time to create the family holiday card or buy gifts for Andrew and the children.
“By now I would have made our Christmas card and maybe even wrapped the kids' presents. But I haven't done anything so far! It's been a very busy year with my and Andrew's work and with the children”
This work included starring in one of Marks & Spencer's festive adverts, alongside Dawn French.
Speaking for the first time, she says GOOD MORNING!: “I'm a very proud ambassador for M&S Food and they asked me if I'd like to appear in the Christmas advert. I was so excited and didn't hesitate – of course I wanted to do it and I love Dawn, I think she's amazing, so we had a lot of fun.
Working with Andrew, the couple also created the award-winning Welsh gin brand Cygnet, which has won several gold medals at industry awards, which she loves.
“It's really nice when you can come together from different places and create something. He has such an incredible spirit. I think it's important that we don't work together all the time because he needs to get away and do his thing and I can I do my thing too We don't always agree, but we really have a lot of fun going through the process of creating something.
The couple recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a romantic weekend away from the kids and are planning to jet off somewhere abroad for a bigger celebration in the new year.
“I still kind of feel like we're newlyweds; ten years have gone by in the blink of an eye,” she says before explaining how she and Andrew prioritize date nights.
“We have friends in Los Angeles who work in the entertainment business and have been married for a very long time and I asked them what advice they would give us. One of them said 'Always be your husband's girlfriend.' and I think that's how it's important. We always want to go out and have fun, talk about things that aren't just about kids or Cygnet. 'effort, but I want it do it because I want to feel special.
Clothes are clearly an important part of Katherine's life. Her sartorial influences come from the golden age of Hollywood while also admiring the style of the Princess of Wales. “I think she’s so elegant and beautiful, still demure but in a lovely way.”
And she's made it a point to keep all the outfits she's worn on TV and in public appearances in a large “stage wardrobe” at home so she can access precious keepsakes.
“Some were from an album cover or from when I performed with Dame Vera Lynn; each of them tells a story or is important to me. I bought them because they are all works of art and I wanted to acknowledge it. I've had tail feathers since we did Viva La Diva and when I invited the girls, you'd be surprised how many people want to go up there and try them out every day. , Aaliyah releases a pair of shoes and asks him if they already fit him!
Soon more dresses will be added to the collection, as Katherine is currently recording new music, which will be released late next year. And that might surprise his legions of fans.
“It's really exciting because I had taken a little break from recording to really think about what I wanted to do and it's not going to be the way people expect. I'm really enjoying the creativity of being returning to the studio on my own terms in my own way and without feeling the pressure of time I think that's how you find your voice. It's me charting a new path.
Katherine will play Christmas with Katherine on December 11
Find out more about:https://katherinejenkins.co.uk
To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to receive the magazine free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple Or Google applications.
