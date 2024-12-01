Court approves remand of 156 Imran Khan party workers





Islamabad [Pakistan]December 1 (ANI): An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has granted remand to 156 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were arrested during the protest in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra conducted the hearing in the cases registered against PTI activists. PTI lawyers, including Ansar Kiyani, Mirza Asim Baig and Sohaib Ilyas, appeared in court for party activists. During the hearing, the investigator asked the judge to approve the physical detention of the suspects, citing the recovery of riot kits and batons. PTI workers. Justice Supra said: “What else should be recovered? There are not as many riot kits in Islamabad as have already been seized. » The judge approved a four-day remand for the 139 PTI activists who were arrested. In addition, the court granted additional four-day pre-trial detention to 17 other people. However, the judge rejected the request for remand of two female detainees and remanded them to remand, The Express Tribune reported. The PTI activists said they were arrested on November 24 and were not given food or water. The PTI workers were arrested while protesting at D-Chowk in Islamabad and cases were registered against them at the Secretariat police station. The judge said the defendants would be presented again once their pre-trial detention period was over.

PTI protests, demanding the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, took a violent turn on Tuesday, leading to the death of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, Dawn reported. The PTI protesters were met with intense tear gas when they reached the Islamabad headquarters. D-Chowk, following which a clash broke out between protesters and security forces. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he called an “attack by protesters”, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed of the deaths of at least four security personnel during the clash, Dawn reported. Meanwhile, the PTI alleged that security personnel fired live ammunition at the protesters, killing two and injuring four others. Condemning the attack on rangers and policemen by PTI protesters in Islamabad, Sharif called for immediate identification and accountability of those responsible for the incident. On Friday, Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of a dedicated task force to trace and take action against those involved in the violence during the PTI rally in Islamabad earlier this week, The Express Tribune reported. Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi will preside over this task. force, which includes key members like Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and representatives of the security forces. The federal government will also form a federal anti-riot force, equipped with advanced tools and training based on international standards, The Express Tribune reported. Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif announced the establishment of a federal forensic laboratory which will use modern technologies to investigate and collect evidence on riots and unrest. (ANI)

