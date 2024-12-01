Joe Rogan says media psychological operation is responsible for people having a negative view of Trump





Joe Rogan claimed that a media psychological operation was responsible for creating a negative image of Donald Trump that distorted people's perceptions of the president-elect.

The MMA commentator and popular podcast host noted an apparent shift in media treatment of the president-elect dating back to a time before his first presidential term.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” is one of the most popular podcasts in the world, with an audience of around 11 million per episode. Rogan is considered one of the key players in the 2024 election, having given his last-minute support to Trump.

Rogan has previously denounced the loss of credibility of so-called traditional media, television networks and other traditional publishing platforms, which he says has led to an alienation of lifelong liberal voters.

Speaking on an episode of his podcast Thursday, Rogan addressed the abrupt change in tone toward Trump, noting past episodes of The View and support in 2000 from Oprah Winfrey, who told him he would make a good candidate to the presidency.

Joe Rogan says media psychological operation is responsible for people having a negative view of President-elect Donald Trump (AP)

“What we have seen is the largest media psychological operation in history,” he said. “What you see with Trump, whatever his flaws, is a massive, concentrated psychological operation.” They have distorted who he is to the point where most people think that way. Most people think this way. They had stories. »

The term psy-op is a shortened version of psychological operation, a military operation usually aimed at influencing the enemy's state of mind through non-combat means.

Rogan then highlighted comments about illegal immigrants made by former Trump presidential challenger Hillary Clinton in 2008, which he described as wild Maga-type bullshit.

In an episode of his podcast on Thursday, Joe Rogan claimed that the brutal media treatment of Donald Trump was a media psychological operation (The Joe Rogan Experience).

“In 2008, Hillary Clinton was more MAGA than Trump,” he said. “But what about this? More MAGA than Trump. It’s a bullshit illusion. It’s a bullshit illusion. All, when practical, I said exactly the same things.

Rogan then argued that the 2024 election was the first in which traditional media had been eclipsed by other media, including podcasts like his.

“Until now, they controlled the media. This election was the first time they really didn't have control over the media,” Rogan said. “Because of us, because of podcasts. Because of social media, because of X.”

