Prime Minister Modi addresses the concluding session of the 59th All-India Conference of Directors General/Inspector Generals of Police and discussed various issues.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the DGP/IGP conference, discussed various issues on police and security, in Bhubaneswar. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modie has expressed concern over potential threats generated by digital frauds, cybercrime and AI technology at a conference of the country's top police officers. Mr. Modi flagged the problems, particularly the potential of deepfakes to disrupt social and family relationships. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need to focus more on port security and prepare an action plan for this purpose. Appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, he suggested that each of these initiatives be brought together and implemented fully in 100 cities across the country, according to a government statement. The Prime Minister called for the use of technology to reduce police workload and suggested that the police station become the focal point for resource allocation. Mr. Modi, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, attended the 59th All-India Conference of Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police in Bhubaneswar on November 30 and December 1. Recalling the unprecedented contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Prime Minister urged the entire security establishment, from the MHA level to the police station level, to pay tribute to on the occasion of Patel's 150th birthday next year, by deciding to set and achieve a target on any aspect that would improve the image, professionalism and capabilities of the police. During the conference, in-depth discussions were held on existing and emerging challenges, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and human trafficking. narcotics. Deliberations were also held on emerging security issues along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies to counter malicious speech. In addition, a review was undertaken for the implementation of the newly promulgated key criminal laws, initiatives and best practices in policing, as well as the security situation in the neighborhood. The Prime Minister offered valuable insights during the discussions and set out a roadmap for the future, according to the statement. The conference, which was held in a hybrid format, was also attended by Director Generals of Police/Inspector Generals of Police from all states, Chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with over 750 officers of various ranks from all countries. States.

