Trump's big warning for India, China and Russia





The world could experience a second wave of tariff war with Donald Trump taking office next January. The US president-elect has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS countries, including India, if they undercut the US dollar or replace it with another currency for transactions international. His remarks follow a BRICS meeting in October that discussed boosting non-dollar transactions. The BRICS group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other countries.

In a scathing message online, Trump said this morning that he was not going to stand idly by watching BRICS move away from the dollar.

“The idea that BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by is over. We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor to support another currency for replace the powerful BRICS currency the US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling out in the wonderful American economy,” the winning Republican leader said. a decisive victory in the presidential elections from last month.

Read: How Trump's new tariff policies may affect Asian economies, including India

The president-elect suggested that BRICS countries could look for another “sucker”, but the group will not be able to replace the dollar in international trade with another currency. “They can look for another 'sucker!' There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade, and any country that tries should say goodbye to America,” Trump said.

BRICS and Dollar

BRICS countries – which now also include Egypt, Iran and the United Arab Emirates – discussed boosting non-dollar transactions and strengthening local currencies at a summit in Kazan, Russia, in october.

A joint declaration to “strengthen correspondent banking networks within BRICS and enable settlements in local currencies in line with the BRICS cross-border payments initiative” was reached at the October summit.

Read: How China's new policy aims to escape Trump's tariffs

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of the summit that no alternative had been proposed so far to compete with Belgium-based financial messaging system SWIFT.

India has also spoken out against dedollarization. In October, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said it was not part of India's economic policy or the country's political or strategic policies. But in cases where trading partners do not accept dollars or when problems arise due to trade policies, workarounds are explored, he said.

Trump, tariffs and India

India's tariff regime has rattled Trump in the past, as have Brazil and China. Its tariff plan for 2025 includes the concept of reciprocity against protectionist regimes. A month before the election, Trump made it clear that this was the most important element of his plan to make the United States “extraordinarily rich.”

Read – 'India's biggest tariff' will reciprocate if voted to power: Trump

“Reciprocity is a very important word in my project because we generally don't charge customs duties. I started this process, it was so great, with the vans and small trucks etc. We really don't charge “China will charge us a 200 percent tariff. Brazil is a big shipper,” he said in October.

“The biggest shipper of all is India,” he had said, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India-US relations.

“I mean, I think they probably charge more than, in many ways, China. But they do it with a smile. They do it… Kind of a better price. They said thank you very much. 'have purchased in India.' he declared at the Detroit Economic Club.

